AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Football
Basketball

The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State announced its first positive test for COVID-19, and the eighth anniversary of the NCAA sanctions passed this week. Miss any Penn State sports news? We've got you linked here.

Penn State said one student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined for 14 days. It was the first positive test since Penn State athletes returned in early June.

The football team advanced to the next stage of voluntary workouts Friday, holding its first walk-through since the Cotton Bowl. The session began a 14-day stretch known as the "summer access period."

It has been eight years since the NCAA announced its unprecedented sanctions against the Penn State football team. We examined where the program is now.

Seventeen months ago, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs sustained a serious back injury in a car accident. He ultimately didn't play in 2019 but is healthy and ready to return.

Do you know defensive lineman Judge Culpepper, whose parents were on "Survivor" and whose Tampa neighbor is Tom Brady? We caught up with his unique story this week.

Penn State players made a bunch of award watch lists this week, punctuated by Micah Parsons and Journey Brown being nominated for the Maxwell Award.

Though Big Ten media days were canceled, Sports Illustrated's conference publishers held a few roundtable discussions previewing a (hopeful) 2020 season.

Nervous about the season? So are the Lions.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Roundtable: Biggest Questions Across the Conference

Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers explore some of the top questions conference teams face entering the 2020 season.

Mark Wogenrich

Two Penn State Players Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Penn State's Micah Parsons, Journey Brown nominated for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's top college football player.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Gets One Step Closer Today to Playing Football

Penn State can hold its first walk-through Friday since the Cotton Bowl. It's a big deal.

Mark Wogenrich

'I Think I'm Developing a Penn State Story'

James Franklin says Penn State football is in a "really healthy place" eight years after the NCAA sanctions.

Mark Wogenrich

by

Rmp690

Penn State's Journey Brown Nominated for Paul Hornung Award

The Paul Hornung Award, which Saquon Barkley won in 2017, recognizes the nation's most versatile player.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

Penn State reports the first positive test for COVID-19 among student-athletes.

Mark Wogenrich

Big Ten Media Days: Who Are the Conference's 'X-Factors' in 2020?

Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers identify the difference-makers across the conference.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Kicker Jake Pinegar Nominated for Ray Guy Award

Penn State's Jake Pinegar is one of 30 kickers named to the 2020 Ray Guy Award watch list.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Prospect Tristan Leigh Named to SI All-American Top-10 List

Tristan Leigh, an offensive tackle from Virginia, is a priority for Penn State's 2021 class.

Mark Wogenrich

Meet Judge Culpepper, Penn State's Most Interesting Man in the World

His parents were on "Survivor," and his new neighbor is Tom Brady. Now, Penn State's Judge Culpepper wants to carve his own story.

Mark Wogenrich