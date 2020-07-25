The Penn State Week in Review

Penn State announced its first positive test for COVID-19, and the eighth anniversary of the NCAA sanctions passed this week. Miss any Penn State sports news? We've got you linked here.

Penn State said one student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined for 14 days. It was the first positive test since Penn State athletes returned in early June.

The football team advanced to the next stage of voluntary workouts Friday, holding its first walk-through since the Cotton Bowl. The session began a 14-day stretch known as the "summer access period."

It has been eight years since the NCAA announced its unprecedented sanctions against the Penn State football team. We examined where the program is now.

Seventeen months ago, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs sustained a serious back injury in a car accident. He ultimately didn't play in 2019 but is healthy and ready to return.

Do you know defensive lineman Judge Culpepper, whose parents were on "Survivor" and whose Tampa neighbor is Tom Brady? We caught up with his unique story this week.

Penn State players made a bunch of award watch lists this week, punctuated by Micah Parsons and Journey Brown being nominated for the Maxwell Award.

Though Big Ten media days were canceled, Sports Illustrated's conference publishers held a few roundtable discussions previewing a (hopeful) 2020 season.

Nervous about the season? So are the Lions.

