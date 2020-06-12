The Penn State Week in Review

Penn State football returned (sort of) this week, as most players reported for their first steps toward resuming workouts.

The Lions haven't been together since winter workouts ended, so there was plenty of enthusiasm, even for necessary tasks like COVID-19 testing and physicals.

"I'm just really excited to be back and moving forward," sophomore cornerback Keaton Ellis said.

June normally is a slow period for Penn State football news, but this isn't normal. So if you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.

Also, here's a look ahead to next week. Penn State is set to begin voluntary football workouts Monday at Holuba Hall. That same day, Penn State President Eric Barron is scheduled to announce the university's plans for reopening.

And the National Football Foundation on Tuesday is scheduled to release the ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame.

Now, on to the links.

AllPennState recently conducted an interview with Penn State coach James Franklin. We posted a Q & A excerpt that included Franklin's thoughts on coaching through quarantine, taking precautions for his family and what he expects the team took to look like upon returning.

Mathias Barnwell, a tight end from Virginia, announced his commitment to Penn State - for the Class of 2023. Barnwell is coming off an impressive freshman season at Spotsylvania High.

Season-ticket holders received a survey from Penn State asking for their thoughts on returning to Beaver Stadium this fall. The questions covered comfort levels with wearing masks, making cashless payments, attending tailgates and more.

Penn State's C.J. Thorpe and Lamont Wade conducted an interview on Big Ten Network about being active in discussing social injustice.

The NCAA introduced an updated calendar for preseason football, which will allow players to hold walk-throughs in July. That will be significant for Penn State, which began installing its new offense without spring practice.

Safety CJ Holmes entered the transfer portal. Holmes transferred to Penn State from Notre Dame, joining the Lions as a running back in 2018.

And finally, how can coaches gather testing data on potential recruits without camps and combines this summer? Penn State's solution: the virtual combine.

