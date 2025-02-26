Penn State Football News: Trace McSorley Joins Nittany Lions' Staff
Two popular former Penn State football players have joined the long list of lettermen making an impact in the program. Dan Connor, who already was on James Franklin's staff, and Trace McSorley will be part of Pen State's pursuit of a national championship in 2025. Connor became Penn State's linebackers coach, while McSorley joins the staff as assistant quarterbacks coach to Danny O'Brien. Penn State updated its online staff directory this week to reflect the moves.
Connor, a former Penn State All-America linebacker, is now the team's linebackers coach — officially. A defensive analyst last season, Connor took on a larger role on staff with former defensive coordinator Tom Allen. He coached linebackers and relayed defensive calls to middle linebacker Kobe King. Connor, who joined Penn State's staff in 2022 as an analyst, earned praise from Allen and Franklin for his skill at coaching and communicating with the linebackers, which allowed Allen to focus on the entire defense.
Connor is Penn State's career leader in tackles (419) and led the team with 145 in 2007. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2013 and played six NFL seasons. Connor began his coaching career at West Chester University in 2014 and was a high school head coach for two seasons.
"I think Dan has got a very, very bright future," Franklin said in September. "Dan is a unique guy. He really is. He doesn't say a whole lot but when he speaks, everybody listens. He has great perspective on college football, great perspective on the state of Pennsylvania, he's got great perspective on the NFL and what it takes to be successful at that level. Obviously he's got unique Penn State experience. So he's been a really good hire and extremely valuable. And you're talking about a guy that's been a defensive coordinator in college before [at Widener] and there is value in that."
McSorley joins Penn State's staff for his first college coaching position after playing for six NFL teams over six seasons. The quarterback who led Penn State to the 2016 Big Ten title, McSorley ranks second in program history in total offense. He also has the top three seasons in Penn State history for total offense, including 5,370 yards in 2017.
McSorley will work with quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien, who took over the role last year. McSorley is the latest Penn State football letterman to join a long list on Franklin's staff. Three assistant coaches (Terry Smith, Ty Howle and Deion Barnes) are former lettermen, and the staff includes analyst Torrance Brown, recruiting coordinator Alan Zemaitis, Nittany Lion Club development director Michael Mauti and football director of life skills Jordan Hill.