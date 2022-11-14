Penn State's Nicholas Singleton Continues Candidacy for Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton continued his candidacy for Big Ten freshman of the year, winning the conference's weekly award for a third time this season.

Singleton was named the Big Ten freshman of the week after rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Penn State's 30-0 win over Maryland. The Lions claimed two awards, as kicker Jake Pinegar was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week.

Singleton leads Big Ten freshmen running backs in yards per carry (6.5) and rushing touchdowns (10). He ranks second nationally among freshmen with 106.1 all-purpose yards per game. Singleton also ranks among the top 10 Big Ten backs in yards rushing per game (80.1) and total yards rushing (801).

Singleton and fellow freshman Kaytron Allen have won the Big Ten weekly award a combined four times. Penn State's last Big Ten freshman of the year was quarterback Christian Hackenberg in 2013.

Pinegar, a fifth-year senior, earned his first Big Ten weekly award after scoring 12 points against Maryland. Pinegar went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts, making a 50-yarder for the second consecutive week and adding kicks of 46 and 22 yards.

Pinegar is 11-for-13 on field-goal attempts this season with a pair of career-longs from 50 yards. He passed Saquon Barkley for No. 2 on Penn State's career-scoring list with 323 points.

Pinegar spent last season behind former kicker/punter Jordan Stout on the depth chart. He said this season has been substantially different.

"I would say day and night. I'm day and night better than last year," Pinegar said after the game. "I'd say because of getting older and getting around more people in practice, getting stronger. I've been here a long time. I'm comfortable right now."

Offensive lineman no longer on Penn State's roster

Maleek McNeil, an offensive lineman from the 2022 recruiting class, no longer is on Penn State's roster. On3's Sean Fitz first reported the news.

McNeil was a 3-star prospect, according to the major recruiting services, and among the top-rated players from New York. The 6-7, 370-pound McNeil projected as a tackle with the Lions.

Quotable

Following Saturday's win, offensive lineman Sal Wormley sounded a hopeful tone for Penn State's future.

"The program is definitely just on the up-rise," Wormley said. " We're all getting our minds right. We have our standard, we have our goal. Our cultures are correct. We just come together better as a unit as a whole team. Everybody believes in each other, playing great, complimentary football, offense, defense, special teams. So we all just know we've got trust in each other."

Up Next

Penn State visits Rutgers on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

