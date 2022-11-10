Penn State's Hottest Sports Ticket? It's Wrestling

What's the hottest ticket on the Penn State sports calendar now? Welcome back, Nittany Lions wrestling.

No. 1 Penn State, the defending NCAA champion which opens the 2022-23 wrestling season Friday against Lock Haven, is drawing major interest for a pair of December road matches in Trenton, N.J., and Bethlehem, Pa.

According to SI Tickets, the Lions' Dec. 2 match against Rider at Trenton's CURE Insurance Arena is generating a big market response. The lowest-priced tickets are $57, with floor seats stretching closer to $100. The venue, which can seat up to 10,000 for concerts, will limit capacity for the wrestling match, driving up demand.

On Dec. 4, Penn State continues its road trip at Lehigh University, facing the Mountain Hawks for a Sunday afternoon match at Stabler Arena. Tickets start at $37, according to SI Tickets. Penn State-Lehigh wrestling is always a popular ticket. In 2017, the teams drew nearly 10,000 fans to Allentown's PPL Center, where No. 1 Penn State defeated No. 5 Lehigh 23-19.

Meanwhile, tickets for Penn State's next home match, Dec. 11 against Oregon State at Rec Hall, start at $43 for standing-room-only access.

Penn State's road popularity isn't surprising. The top-ranked Lions have won nine NCAA titles in 13 years under head coach Cael Sanderson, who recently signed a contract extension. Penn State is favored to win another national championship this season.

By comparison, Penn State football tickets are priced comparably or lower for all three remaining games. Tickets for Saturday's Penn State-Maryland game at Beaver Stadium start at $27, according to SI Tickets.

For the Nov. 19 game at Rutgers, tickets start at $39. And tickets for Penn State's regular-season finale against Michigan State, which is Senior Day at Beaver Stadium, are available for a minimum of $20.

For basketball fans looking ahead, there's one hot ticket on the market. Tickets to the Jan. 8 Penn State-Purdue game at the Palestra start at $80, according to SI Tickets.

