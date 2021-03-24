Will 40 Times Matter for Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh at Penn State's Pro Day?

Former NFL coach Jim Mora dissects what he expects to see from Parsons and Oweh at Pro Day.

Penn State strength coach Dwight Galt said he expects a "fireworks show" when Micah Parsons and Jayson test for NFL scouts Thursday at Penn State Pro Day. That presumably means a showdown in the 40-yard dash.

But will their times really matter? Not really, former NFL coach Jim Mora said.

"Not with these guys," said Mora, an NFL analyst for Sports Illustrated. "What they put on tape is more important than any 40 they could ever run. Now it's always a bonus. It can always edge you up a little in the draft. But let's say they don't run great 40s. I don't think it's going to matter a bit."

Parsons and Oweh are the top-ranked players at their respective positions, according to NFL Draft Bible, which projects both as elite pros. Here's part of NFL Draft Bible's evaluation of Oweh, who spent one season as a full-time starter in Penn State's defense.

"Oweh is a slam-dunk early first-round selection. With the inconsistencies he shows, there is no certainty where his draft slot will ultimately land. Fit will ultimately be the deciding factor for Oweh. If he lands with a good defensive line coach who can get the most out of him, we could be looking at a high-volume sack artist that could develop into one of the better pass rushers in the NFL."

Parsons, meanwhile, continues to be among NFL Draft Bible's top defensive players overall and a lock to be Penn State's first linebacker drafted in the first round since LaVar Arrington in 2000.

"A fire starter for the defense, making big plays [see Idaho/Pittsburgh 2019] and [having an] intense demeanor [ejected versus Maryland]. Parsons is a generational type of talent that could arguably play any position, but forecasts as a true MIKE linebacker with his comfort level breaking down the huddle, making the calls on the field and leading his men into battle."

You can watch Parsons and Oweh on Big Ten Network, which will broadcast Penn State's Pro Day beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"I think they'll probably blow them out of the water," Mora said.

Watch the video above for more from Mora about Pro Day.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.