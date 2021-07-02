Penn State Secures Another Commitment from Lackawanna College

Penn State expects July to be a promising month for sealing several recruiting deals. The first commitment arrived Friday, as offensive lineman JB Nelson announced that he is joining the Lions' 2022 recruiting class.

Nelson announced his decision on social media.

Nelson (6-6, 310 pounds) recently completed his freshman season at Lackawanna College. The Mt. Lebanon High graduate was considered among the best offensive lineman in western Pennsylvania before joining the roster at Lackawanna College.

Nelson is the second Lackawanna player to commit to Penn State's 2022 class, joining safety Tyrece Mills, who announced his decision in May.

Penn State coach James Franklin has developed a strong relationship with the Lackawanna program. The Lions have five former Lackawanna players on their roster: safeties Jaquan Brisker and Ji'Ayir Brown, receiver Norval Black, offensive lineman Anthony Whigan, and punter Bradley King.

Brisker is earning preseason All-American nominations, and Brown is a contender to start with him in the secondary.

"We really feel like we are blessed and fortunate to have a program like Lackawanna Junior College in our own state," Franklin said in 2019. "How they have won, how the academic course work at Lackawanna transfers into Penn State, obviously, there's a lot of familiarity there."

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, ranked No. 4 nationally by SI All-American, stands at 13 players. Several more of Penn State's top recruiting targets are scheduled to announce their decisions this month.

