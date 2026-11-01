Penn State Football Report Card After a 31-17 Victory Over Purdue

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State running back Cam Wallace said he cried "happy tears" Saturday night after the Nittany Lions' 31-17 win over Purdue. He had multiple reasons.

Penn State won its first game since Sept. 19, getting head coach Matt Campbell his first Big Ten win in the process, and Wallace rushed for 135 yards after not playing an offensive snap in the past three games. There's a lot to process from Penn State's first Power 4 win of the season, so let's get to it in the latest edition of the Penn State football report card.

Penn State offensive grade vs. Purdue: B+

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace (26) is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When we last saw Wallace, the running back played nine background snaps against Wisconsin, carrying the ball twice for 4 yards. The next time we expected to see Wallace was the January transfer portal.

But the third-year running back persevered, just as he did after breaking both legs on the same play against Kent State in 2024. On Saturday, he led Penn State's newly simplified run game with a season-high 135 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, making him the new leader of the running backs room.

Wallace and Carson Hansen (17 carries, 96 yards) complemented each other perfectly, generating interior success and chunk plays outside. Wallace had a 48-yard gain, Hansen a 42-yarder. Penn State ran the ball a season-high 51 times, in the process winning time of possession by nearly 27 minutes.

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser stripped out part of the run-game playbook, Hansen said, and focused on where the line and backs merged. That meant more gap runs, fewer zone calls, and some stretch to get the speed outside. As lineman Cooper Cousins said, "Our vision came to fruition."

And the Nittany Lions desperately needed their run game to take a more assertive role, especially since neither Chase Sowell nor Koby Howard played at receiver. Penn State coach Matt Campbell strongly endorsed quarterback Rocco Becht's game as well, particularly since he was hamstrung without Sowell and Howard. Becht's numbers were just fine (16-for-24, 175 yards), but he importantly didn't turn over the ball.

And Becht prioritized the tight ends: Ben Brahmer and Andrew Rappleyea combined for eight catches and 103 yards, with Rappleyea getting into the end zone. Some deep force-feeds to Brett Eskildsen didn't work (though the receiver was interferred with on a potential touchdown catch), but overall this was Mouser's best Big Ten game of the season. Loved the jet sweep to cornerback Audavion Collins as well.

Penn State defensive grade vs. Purdue: A-

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou (19) reacts after a sack against the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But for a back-foot heave from Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne that somehow produced a touchdown, Penn State's defense pitched a shutout against Purdue. The front four finally generated pressure (six hurries, one sack) and got Browne out of his comfort zone. Browne was under duress even on the touchdown pass, which he threw off his back foot into the void.

Defensive end Caleb Bacon played his most dynamic game since the opener against Marshall. Yvan Kemajou and Alexander McPherson were problems off the edge as well, while tackle Armstrong Nnodim had 1.5 tackles for loss.

Penn State's defense made Purdue back Fame Ijeboi (11 carries, 20 yards) an afterthought. Browne went 4-for-22 after the first quarter, and Collins jawed at his receivers all night. The Nittany Lions subdued Purdue on third down (2-for-11) and held the Boilermakers to 22 first-half plays.

"Man, it was awesome," linebacker Kooper Ebel said of watching the offense dominate time of possession, "and almost frustrating, because you want to be out there."

Penn State special teams grade vs. Purdue: C

A little Halloween trickery from the @PennStateFball 🎃



Watch on BTN pic.twitter.com/QUBesc9mAl — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2026

Penn State got an A for the fake field goal and an F for the blocked punt. Penn State's special teams had a wild night, almost single-handedly keeping the Boilermakers in the game.

First, Campbell and special teams coordinator Justin Lustig picked the perfect spot for a fake field goal. The Nittany Lions watched another first-quarter drive stall in the red zone, and Purdue seemed thrilled to have forced a field-goal attempt on fourth-and-7.

But punter Nathan Tiyce (also Penn State's holder) flipped a deft shovel pass to Brahmer, who converted the first down. The Nittany Lions scored a touchdown two plays later. Campbell credited Tiyce's Australian rugby heritage for giving him the chops to make the toss.

Then in the second quarter, Penn State's protection unit broke down completely in allowing Tiyce to get ambushed up the middle by Purdue's Bisi Owens. Tiyce had no chance, leading to a scoop-and-score touchdown that tied the game. Thus ended Penn State's 97-game streak of not allowing a special teams touchdown.

Overall, special teams were Penn State's weakest link. Kicker Ryan Barker missed two field goals (albeit one from 55), and Tiyce's lone punt went for a meager 32 yards. Zay Robinson also oddly called for a fair catch at the 4-yard line, but Penn State's offense responded with a 96-yard touchdown drive.

Penn State's coaching grade vs. Purdue: B +

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a replay on the scoreboard against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell and his offensive staff used the bye week right. They stripped out some of the non-functioning run plays, opened the starting competition and identified Wallace as the standout. They did the same thing with Quinton Martin Jr. the week before playing Temple, so who knows whether Wallace sticks. Right place, right time though.

In-game, Mouser pivoted well for not having Sowell and Howard. Their absences should have been a bigger deal than they ultimately were, but Penn State's offensive line gave Mouser less reason to throw.

It also was good for the Penn State crowd to see Campbell lose it at the officiating. Campbell was still livid over an uncalled pass-interference and didn't get a full view of the punt block. That resonated with the fans, who leaned into the crew with a colorful (but PG-13) chant for most of the game.

Penn State overall grade vs. Purdue: B

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jeremiah Cooper (4) celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State needed this game, particularly from its offense. The Nittany Lions needed to be "dominant, nasty and accountable" at the line of scrimmage. And they needed to make an opposing quarterback uncomfortable. They took a step Saturday.

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