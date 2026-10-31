Penn State vs. Purdue: Live Updates and Analysis From Beaver Stadium

Penn State's Matt Campbell is one of just two Big Ten head coaches without a conference win this season. The Nittany Lions seek to break that four-game losing streak Saturday against Purdue.

We're tracking all the action from Beaver Stadium, so follow along this afternoon for news and analysis from a game that means plenty for Penn State. Check out our game preview and predictions as well. And here's everything you need to know about the Penn State-Purdue game, which kicks off at 4:15 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Penn State vs. Purdue injury updates

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) breaks away for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State receiver Koby Howard's return from a four-game absence was downgraded Friday night. Howard was listed as doubtful on Penn State's third availability report of the week after being listed as probable Wednesday and Thursday.

Campbell spent the week tempering expectations about Howard's return from an injury the head coach said he sustained in Week 3 against Marshall. Before that, Howard was among the nation's most explosive receivers, averaging more than 26 yards per catch.

Though he has just 19 career receptions in two years, Howard has taken 10 of those plays for 20+ yards. Penn State is eager to pair Howard with Chase Sowell, who has become the offense's big-play producer in Howard's absence.

"I'm not putting him on the football field until he's 100 percent ready to go," Campbell said Wednesday, before Howard's status was downgraded to doubtful.

Of note: Sowell has been listed as questionable on all three availability reports this season. The fifth-year senior met with the media Tuesday and did not mention a lingering injury. Sowell left the past two games with lower-body issues but returned in both. He had a career game (11 catches, 151 yards) against Michigan two weeks ago.

Penn State also expects to have four key defensive players in safety Jeremiah Cooper and defensive linemen Yvan Kemajou, Alexander McPherson and Armstrong Nnodim. All four are listed as probable.

Penn State vs. Purdue pregame notes

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass against the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three Power 4 teams have yet to beat a Power 4 opponent during this college football season: Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland. Campbell and Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald are the two active Power 4 coaches without a Power 4 win. Maryland fired Mike Locksley last week.

The run game has been a soft spot for Penn State on both sides of the ball. The Nittany Lions rank 107th nationally in rushing offense (130.7 yards per game) and 105th in rushing defense (172.3). The longest carry by a Penn State back in Big Ten play is 9 yards.

Beyond Howard and Sowell, Penn State has been inert in the explosive-play department. The Nittany Lions rank 115th nationally in explosive-play rate (10.97 percent). Penn State has just two plays of 30+ yards in conference play, both receptions by Sowell against USC.

Penn State will recognize former running back Ki-Jana Carter on his 2026 induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Carter is the 21st former Penn State football player to be elected to the Hall.

The latest Penn State vs. Purdue betting line

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oddsmakers have liked Penn State all week to win its first Big Ten game of the season. The Nittany Lions are 10-point favorites over Purdue, according to DraftKings, which initially made Penn State at 7-point favorite.

Purdue is 0-5 at Beaver Stadium since its last win there in 2004 and has lost 11 straight overall to the Nittany Lions. But the Boilermakers also have the best win on the field Saturday, a 41-13 victory over Minnesota three weeks ago.

Purdue ran for 305 yards against the Gophers, with running back Fame Ijeboi producing a career 195-yard performance. Penn State hasn't totaled 195 yards rushing in its last three games combined.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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