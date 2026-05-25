Penn State Has a Clear New Offensive Identity, Cooper Cousins Says

After Penn State concluded spring drills in April, offensive lineman Cooper Cousins was asked to describe the new offense. Cousins did so with a simple, elegant turn of phrase that will resonate into the 2026 season.

"Where this team's DNA is going to be is focusing on the fundamentals and being dominant, nasty and accountable," Cousins said. "We’re going to run the ball and keep running it until you stop us, and then we’re going to take our shot. And when we take our shots, we’re going to capitalize. I’d say that’s our identitry right now."

During the transition phase between Penn State's 2025 past and its 2026 future, the team needed a bridge. It needed a player who embraced Penn State's history (Cousins has a Penn State tattoo) while welcoming its future. That player has been Cousins, a junior who figures to be a team captain and voice for the offense.

Following that final spring practice at Beaver Stadium, Cousins was the last to leave the media room. Before doing so, Cousins shook as many hands as he could and thanked everyone for coming. He also proved again how much his voice will carry for Penn State's offense this season.

"He's got a lot of confidence, and he's willing to hang around to help the young guys," Penn State offensive line coach Ryan Clanton said. "... He's a great leader, he's vocal and he's confident."

Cousins has been a lead personality since arriving at Penn State as a 4-star prospect from Erie, Pennsylvania, in 2024. He played in every game of Penn State's playoff season on offense and special teams and seemed poised to compete for a starting role in 2025.

Penn State offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (50) blocks for running back Quinton Martin Jr. (26) against Kent State during a 2024 game at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Cousins played mostly a rotational role and in formations featuring extra linemen for the Nittany Lions last season. He also fought through an injury that limited him over the course of 13 games.

But Cousins started the Pinstripe Bowl, played a season-high 78 snaps and then said yes to head coach Matt Campbell. Who was thrilled.

"He's nothing short of elite," Campbell said of Cousins.

Before making his next start on a line that wants to become "nastier," Cousins joined quarterback Rocco Becht as the offense's chief public strategist and promoter. He's all-in on Campbell, Clanton, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and what they brought to the program. Cousins also appreciated how Campbell fused the new Penn State roster during spring drills by diving right into the detail work.

"From the start, it’s just all learning situational football," Cousins said. "New team, new staff, young guys, new teammates to gel with, but [Campbell] didn’t make a big deal about all that. He made a big deal about situational football, which is really what we jumped into.

"It’s helped us a great deal. We’re all bought in to what he’s saying to us. Everybody on the team, everybody on the staff, is bought in. When he comes up there and talks about a situation, it’s all second nature for all of us."

Cousins will play right guard next to tackle Anthony Donkoh (who played right guard last year) but spent his spring shifting between four positions. Cousins asked to do that, and Clanton encourage it.

Clanton also depended on Cousins as his team conduit. With Donkoh sidelined during spring drills, Cousins was the only returning lineman who had played any meaningful snaps last season. For Clanton, that experience was critical.

"He’s got a lot of confidence and he's willing to say, 'You shouldn't be afraid to ask a question.' He's a big reason why those guys are gaining confidence," Clanton said. "... He's big on teaching the tradition, too. That's something that we wanted to integrate when we came in, teaching them who's played here and what it means to play here."

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (50) joins the alma mater following the game against Nevada at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Becht said that Cousins has been essential in helping him and all of Penn State's 40 transfers feel welcome. It took some time, Cousins said, but the roster found its stride late in winter conditioning and during spring drills.

"Those first eight weeks of winter training, it was kind of standoffish, especially those first couple," Cousins said. "After week 4, week 5, week 6, we just created a bond. We’re just one, big family. Everybody in that building is so close and everybody in that building is so together.

"... This is probably one of the closest teams I’ve been a part of, and it’s not just seniors hanging out with seniors. It’s seniors hanging out with freshmen, with early enrollees."

Cousins added that Becht has been that senior who brings everyone together.

"Every leader has to be vocal, and he really knows how to get us all together," Cousins said. "Even when stuff’s going bad, that’s what he’s best at: Getting us all together, really calming the team down, the offense down, really hearing us out."

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