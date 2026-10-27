Penn State-Purdue Football Ticket Prices Are Cheaper Than a Movie

Penn State football fans will be able to attend Saturday's game against Purdue for less than the cost of a movie. Plus, 1,000 fans can get a free ticket to the women's volleyball match before the football game.

Penn State returns home after two weeks away for a Halloween game against the Boilermakers. Tickets for the 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff are about as low as they've ever been for a for a game at Beaver Stadium.

According to TicketMaster, Penn State's official ticketing platform, nearly 4,000 seats were available on the resale market as of Monday night. The cheapest ticket prices start at $10 (including fees) for seats in the North end zone. There are hundreds of tickets available across the stadium for under $20.

Even some of the choicest seat locations in Beaver Stadium are on sale. Tickets in section EE, in the lower bowl between the 40-yard lines, start at $50 per seat. Retail-price seats in the new West bleachers start at $54.

At StubHub, Penn State-Purdue tickets are available for as low as $9, with some lower-bowl seats being resold in the $20s. According to StubHub, ticket prices have dropped 44 percent this week.

Penn State fans in town early can catch two sporting events for the price of one. The Penn State women's volleyball team also is hosting Purdue for a noon match at Rec Hall. The first 1,000 fans who show their football tickets at the door will get a free seat to the volleyball match. There's even a shuttle available from Pegula Ice Arena to Rec Hall across campus.

Tickets for the women's volleyball match start at $10, according to TicketMaster, about the same price as the football game.

🎟️ FREE ticket to Saturday’s match when you show your Purdue football ticket at the Rec Hall door! (first 1,000 fans).



Need a ride? We’ve got you covered with a shuttle between Pegula and Rec Hall on match day 🚍 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/v7WkaD01Uh — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) October 26, 2026

The Penn State football team (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten) has some fences to mend with its fan base. Penn State is one of just three Power 4 conference teams (with Michigan State and Maryland) without a Power 4 conference victory.

The Nittany Lions rolled through their non-conference schedule, beating Marshall, Temple and Buffalo by a combined score of 127-22. They're 0-4 in the Big Ten since and haven't scored more than 23 points in a game.

Three of those four losses have been close. Penn State had the ball in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin, USC and Michigan with a chance to tie or take the lead. But Penn State has scored just 24 fourth-quarter points this season, with 15 of those coming in a 21-18 loss to Michigan.

Penn State set a Beaver Stadium attendance record of 114,419 against USC in its last home game. But Saturday's actual attendance figures to be a challenge. Still, Penn State coach Matt Campbell said the program has improved since that loss to the Trojans.

"The one thing that this team has done is, every week you’ve seen a football team get better and grow forward," Campbell said during the bye week. "That has to happen. And I think the one nice thing for us as coaches is, Sunday, Monday, you've got 48 hours to really sink into the film. You’ve got this great videotape evidence of the gaps. It starts with us.

"... Then we have to identify a pathway forward. What does that look like? ... Where are we? Where are we not? And then how do we make sure we align ourselves that when the opportunity comes, that we’re putting the right team together for the future of our football program as well? That’s really what the bye week looks like for us."

Penn State and Purdue are playing for the 22nd time in their series dating to 1952. Since joining the Big Ten, Penn State is 17-2 against the Boilermakers and 9-1 at home. Penn State has won 11 straight over Purdue dating to a 20-13 loss at home in 2004, its only loss to the Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium.

Up next

Penn State will visit Washington on Nov. 7 for its first visit to Seattle since 1921. Kickoff is scheduled for either 3:30 or 4:15 p.m. ET from Husky Stadium. The game time and broadcast designation will be determined Sunday.

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