Penn State Football Report Card: UCLA Edition
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State concluded a four-game homestand at Beaver Stadium with a 27-11 victory over UCLA, one that felt different than its first four wins. Perhaps, as quarterback Drew Allar said, that's a positive.
"Every win we've had, we've won it in a different type of game," Allar said. "It's learning how to win, about finding ways."
No. 7 Penn State (5-0) did that Saturday, but did the team do enough to launch itself into next week's road trip to USC? Before heading to Los Angeles, the report card from Penn State-UCLA.
RELATED: What we learned from Penn State's win over UCLA
OFFENSE: B-
Without running back Nicholas Singleton, sidelined with an undisclosed injury, Penn State's run game certainly didn't have its usual pop. The team's leading rusher blends well with Kaytron Allen, providing explosiveness to Allen's patience and power. But lacking that explosion muffled the Nittany Lions, who finished with a season-low 85 yards rushing — their lowest total since gaining 49 at Ohio State last season. The game proved how Singleton catalyzes Penn State's offense, and his value for next week's game at USC. "I know he's going to be ready for next week," said Allen, who ran 21 times for 78 yards.
Quarterback Drew Allar and the passing game compensated, with Liam Clifford catching three passes for his first 100-yard receiving game. Clifford made his receptions on 3rd-and-11, 3rd-and-4 and 3rd-and-8, converting first downs with all of them. He also introduced himself as a deep threat, catching a 57-yard pass from Allar that opened some eyes about Sean Clifford's brother. Allar lamented another first possession without scoring (actually two), but the quarterback found his rhythm and completed 10 straight passes during one stretch. Interestingly, Allar struggled to connect with Julian Fleming, whom he targeted a season-high five times but paired for just two completions. And the offensive line didn't have its best day, as UCLA produced its first sack since its opening game.
DEFENSE: A-
This group can frustrate at times, such as allowing a first-time starting quarterback to complete his first five passes or give up an 18-yard completion on 3rd-and-11 or get blocked out of containing running back T.J. Harden, allowing a 59-yard gain. And yet as they do, the Nittany Lions bow up. Zakee Wheatley stuffed a 4th-and-1 run, the pressure began getting to first-time UCLA starting quarterback Justyn Martin and the ends took control of the line.
Dani Dennis-Sutton was particularly difficult to block, finishing with two pass breakups (born from his rush) and two hurries. Offensive coordinators take note: On one play, Dennis-Sutton took two steps to his right and launched unblocked into the backfield. Don't want to leave him a free lane to the quarterback. Linebacker Tony Rojas had a superb game, finishing with a team-high eight tackles, one for loss. And the Lions continue to own third quarters: They haven allowed just 87 yards and no points in five games.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B+
Big changes here, and they went well. Ryan Barker, a redshirt freshman walk-on, took over field-goal responsibilities and went 2-for-2 in his debut. That included a 40-yarder from the right hash after former kicker Sander Sahaydak missed two 40-yarders last week. Barker now has one fewer career field goal than Sahaydak, a third-year kicker.
Without Kaden Saunders, Penn State split duties on punt return between Jake Spencer, a receiver who transferred to Penn State in 2022, and sophomore cornerback Zion Tracy. Spencer, who handled returns for two seasons at Colgate, was the punt-safe returner (making fair catches), while Tracy took those returnable punts. Tracy has some potential but isn't yet Daequan Hardy. The status of Saunders, who played the first four games, is unknown. Freshman running back Quinton Martin Jr. looked quick on a 27-yard kickoff return in Singleton's place.
COACHING: B
Penn State coach James Franklin wanted you to know that his team committed just two penalties: both holding, one offense, one defense. So that storyline at least is on hold. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki sought some work-arounds without Singleton, adding more snaps for backup quarterback Beau Pribula, but the offense clearly missed its home-run rushing threat. Kotelnicki did, however, introduce the brillant guard-in-motion blocking run with Vega Ioane. That was a joy to watch unfold.
Defensive coordinator Tom Allen continues to move his pieces, notably Abdul Carter, and isn't afraid to rotate the entire defensive line. He's also blitzing safety Jaylen Reed, which has produced benefits.
OVERALL: B
A decent, perfunctory game against an opponent with significant limitations. The run game will be something to watch, particularly if Singleton's absence continues.
More Penn State Football
Game breakdown from Penn State's 27-11 win over UCLA
In praise of the spontaneous "White Out" at Beaver Stadium
Beaver Stadium named college football's "rowdiest" stadium
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.