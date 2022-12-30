After the Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford Turns Toward the NFL

Sean Clifford has a post-Rose Bowl plan. Penn State's quarterback will train in Florida for the NFL combine, while also running his NIL agency, because he isn't ready to give up football yet.

"I'm really excited to take on that journey after the Rose Bowl," Clifford told reporters Thursday in Los Angeles ahead of Monday's game against Utah. "Just take it one step at a time to continue to complete my dream."

Clifford, Penn State's fourth-year starting quarterback, completes the first part of his dream in the Rose Bowl, a game he has wanted to play in since fifth grade. Clifford has spent the weeks since his final game at Beaver Stadium trying to remain present for every moment, though he has allowed himself brief moments of reflection.

During Christmas break, Clifford watched a bunch of his college games that his parents had recorded, touring the memories of big wins against Wisconsin, Auburn and Michigan and a Cotton Bowl win bowl victory over Memphis.

But Clifford, the only Penn State quarterback to throw for 10,000 career years, is pragmatic as well. And he has begun preparing for a professional career. How viable is that? He has backers in the building.

"One thing's for sure, he's going to compete his butt off," Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said. "So he's going to be an interesting guy to follow and see where he lands and watch his future."

Clifford is a unique prospect in the 2023 quarterback class. He'll be 25 next year, older than a handful of NFL quarterbacks, and among the most seasoned (the Rose Bowl will be his 46th career start).

But Clifford has a ceiling. NFL Draft Bible ranks him 33rd in the 2023 quarterback class, making him an undrafted free agent. And quarterback is his only position, which limits Clifford's options.

He's an intangibles quarterback who has some convincing to do regarding his athleticism and arm strength.

"Sean Clifford is an athletic read-option quarterback who is probably best suited for the college game," according to the NFL Draft Bible evaluation. "Clifford has little to no NFL arm talent and has only shown an ability to succeed in one read/read-option situations. Though listed at 6-2, Clifford plays much smaller than that. The upside for Clifford is only there if he could drastically reinvent his game."

But Clifford has a strong personal belief and options. Earlier this year, Clifford appeared on the fall negotiation list of the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL. Which means that, at the time, Montreal held the exclusive negotiating rights for Clifford.

If the NFL doesn't work, Clifford could accept an option to play in Canada. Still, he does want to "put my best foot forward for the NFL."

Yurcich and Penn State coach James Franklin have praised Clifford consistently for his ability to manage a huddle, read defenses and assign protections and get the offense into the right plays. That goes a long way in the NFL, where backup quarterbacks build careers by being consistent, reliable and available.

"I think he’s one of those guys that’s going to continue to work hard and be very dependable for whatever organization picks him up or drafts him," Yurcich said. "So I think he’s got a bright future as far as that goes."

In the meantime, Clifford will lean on one of his great skills: Staying in the moment. He'll concentrate on the NFL after the Rose Bowl.

"Realistically, we do a really good job of staying consistent and not focusing on the future," Clifford said. "So it's just a blessing to be here, blessing to be selected as a Rose Bowl team and now working to be Rose Bowl champions."

PENN STATE FANS: Looking for Rose Bowl tickets? SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says Penn State is 'right there' and ready to contend for a playoff spot

The remarkable story of Penn State's first Rose Bowl

Penn State begins Rose Bowl prep in Los Angeles

Analyst Mike Golic Jr. scouts the Rose Bowl

Penn State's Juice Scruggs to enter the NFL Draft after the Rose Bowl

First impressions of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class

Penn State mourns the loss of Franco Harris

James Franklin calls NIL "the wild, wild west"

Will Penn State pursue another quarterback for next season?

Penn State signee Jaxon Smolik is the 'steal' of the 2023 quarterback class, James Franklin says

New NIL partnership says, 'We're about to change history for Penn State football'

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.