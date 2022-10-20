Penn State White Out Tickets Among the Hottest in College Football

Penn State's loss to Michigan deflated some expectations surrounding Saturday's White Out game but hasn't necessarily dampened ticket demand.

The Penn State-Minnesota game is among the three hottest tickets in college football this week with Texas-Oklahoma State and UCLA-Oregon, according to SI Tickets. As of Thursday, ticket prices for the White Out game at Beaver Stadium ranged from $142 in the upper level to $551 in the lower level. Ticket prices fluctuate constantly as gameday draws closer

No. 16 Penn State (5-1) had an opportunity to host Minnesota as an undefeated and potentially top-5 team. However, the Lions fell 41-17 at Michigan in a game that coach James Franklin called "not as clean as we needed to play." Michigan rushed for 418 yards, the most against a Franklin-coached team at Penn State, and scored 25 unanswered points in the second half.

"What we want to do is say, OK, let's watch the tape, make the corrections, learn from it, and then let's move forward and find a way to be 1-0 this week," Franklin said. "Winning is hard to do at this level. That's our focus."

Penn State on Saturday will host its 14th full-stadium White Out, which has become known as one of the great spectacles in American sports. ESPN's Chris Fowler has called it "monochromatic mayhem" and "my favorite annual scene in college football."

The Lions are 7-6 in full-stadium White Out games, having won their last two in 2019 and 2021. Minnesota is Penn State's seventh different opponent for a full-stadium White Out.

Kickoff for the Penn State-Minnesota game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

