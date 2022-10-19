After Blowout Losses, Penn State Has Been Resilient

After Penn State's 41-17 loss to Michigan, coach James Franklin received a text from former tight end Mike Gesicki. It reminded Franklin of what happened in 2016.

The Lions fell at Michigan 49-10 and returned home to play Minnesota, as they do this week. Penn State defeated Minnesota in overtime, beginning a nine-game win streak that ended with a Big Ten title.

Seems Gesicki wants Franklin and the Lions to believe in history repeating.

"Lost to Michigan [in 2016] in a similar type of game, and things went well," Franklin said Tuesday.

Yet that might not be Penn State's best data point, historically speaking, entering Saturday's game against Minnesota. Much has been made recently of Franklin's record vs. ranked teams, after bye weeks and after the first loss of a season.

(Franklin's teams are 3-5 after the first loss, by the way.)

What's potentially more important, though, is how Franklin's teams have handled big losses, say those of 20 points or more — like the 2016 and '22 games against Michigan.

The answer: pretty well.

Under Franklin, Penn State is 4-1 in regular-season games following losses of 20 points or more. In fact, the Lions have won their last four games after losing by 20+.

The list:

2014: Northwestern 29, Penn State 6. Next game: Michigan 18, Penn State 13

Northwestern 29, Penn State 6. Next game: Michigan 18, Penn State 13 2015: Ohio State 38, Penn State 10. Next game: Penn State 31, Maryland 30

Ohio State 38, Penn State 10. Next game: Penn State 31, Maryland 30 2016: Michigan 49, Penn State 10. Next game: Penn State 29, Minnesota 26 (OT)

Michigan 49, Penn State 10. Next game: Penn State 29, Minnesota 26 (OT) 2018: Michigan 42, Penn State 7. Next game: Penn State 22, Wisconsin 10

Michigan 42, Penn State 7. Next game: Penn State 22, Wisconsin 10 2020: Iowa 41, Penn State 21. Next game: Penn State 27, Michigan 17

Each situation was different, particularly in 2020, when the Iowa loss marked Penn State's fifth straight to start the COVID-altered season. Still, Franklin's teams have seemed better able to shake blowout losses than close ones (i.e. 2017 Ohio State-Michigan State, 2018 Ohio State-Michigan State and 2021 Iowa-Illinois).

Penn State's 41-17 loss to Michigan was Franklin's eighth loss (in 35) of 20+ points. Two were regular-season finales to ranked Michigan State teams in 2014-15. And three, of course, were to Michigan.

No. 16 Penn State (5-1) hosts Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium. ABC will televise. And Franklin hopes increase that niche record to 5-1.

"Winning is hard to do at this level," Franklin said. "That's our focus. ... What I'm trying to do is everything I possibly can to control the Lasch Building and the messages and the vibe that's in that building so that the Lasch practice fields are the way they need to be. And then Beaver Stadium is the way it needs to be, so then we got a chance for 107,000 fans coming out of that stadium Saturday night [to be] happy."

