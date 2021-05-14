Penn State Football Tickets Return to the Resale Market

How much are Penn State-Auburn football tickets? A look at some early Penn State ticket prices for the 2021 season.

Penn State has been hedging hopefully for months about the return to a full Beaver Stadium this fall. As Pennsylvania continues to loosen restrictions, with mitigation orders scheduled to be lifted May 31, it's looking more likely that Penn State football will return to full capacity at Beaver Stadium this September.

So with that in mind, what do early Penn State football ticket prices look like? Here's a sampling from three resellers for some of the 2021 season's top home games. The Sept. 11 home-opener against Ball State would be the first with a full stadium since Nov. 30, 2019. Auburn is making its first trip to Beaver Stadium, and Michigan is the marquee Big Ten opponent.

Stubhub



Sept. 11, Ball State: $81-$452

Sept. 18, Auburn:$329-$1,253

Nov. 13, Michigan:$279-$956



Seatgeek



Sept. 11, Ball State: $67-$415

Sept. 18, Auburn: $259-$1,311

Nov. 13, Michigan: $235-$835

Vivivdseats



Sept. 11, Ball State: $74-$451

Sept. 18, Auburn: $258-$1,247

Nov. 13, Michigan: $253-$840

What's the ticket situation for Penn State this fall? The athletic department has not announced availability for season and single-game tickets, telling season-ticket holders in late April that it plans to outline ticketing scenarios "in the coming weeks."

"We continue to plan for a full stadium scenario throughout the 2021 season, while monitoring local, state and national guidelines as we understand there may be prevailing health and safety guidelines that could affect crowd sizes," Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said in a recent letter to season-ticket holders.

Though ticket options have yet to be released, Penn State has noted one change: All fans will use mobile ticketing at Beaver Stadium this fall. Penn State has used mobile tickets for other sports and for student football tickets in 2019.

"We will provide a variety of resources regarding mobile ticketing this summer to make the transition as easy as possible for our fans," Barbour's letter said.

Read more

Should Pro Football Focus cite more Penn State players on its top-10 lists?

Penn State, Michigan share similar odds of winning the Big Ten

Can James Franklin get Penn State to the College Football Playoff?