Should PFF Cite More Penn State Players on its Top-10 Lists?

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker is among the nation's top returning college football players, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked the 10 best at each position.

But which Nittany Lions were missing from those lists?

Brisker is the sole Penn State player named to PFF's top-10 lists, which the site stresses have "nothing to do with pro potential." Pro Football Focus raved over Brisker last season, when he was a third-team All-Big Ten selection after leading Penn State with six pass breakups.

Here's how PFF assesses Brisker as the nation's No. 5 returning safety:

After two years of stellar play at Lackawanna Community College, Brisker chose Penn State over Alabama and others in 2019. He has been one of the top safeties in the country ever since.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound safety has earned PFF grades of 82.0 and 82.8 in his two years as a Nittany Lion, forming one of the five best two-year marks in the FBS. Brisker also owns 85.0-plus grades against the run and in coverage over the last couple of years, something no other Power Five safety has managed.

He’s rocked up and explosive and certified himself as one of the best tacklers at the position a year ago, missing just one tackle on 60 total attempts. That 1.7% missed tackle rate led all FBS safeties on the year and was the second-lowest rate we have ever seen in the PFF College era.

But perhaps Brisker shouldn't be the only Penn State player on these lists. Jahan Dotson is not among the nation's top 10 returning wide receivers, according to PFF, which ranks four Big Ten receivers in its top 10. Dotson, named second-team All-Big Ten last season, led the conference in receiving yards with 884, albeit in a year when Penn State was one of two teams to play nine games.

Dotson ranked third in receiving yards per game (98.4) behind Purdue's David Bell and Ohio State's Chris Olave. PFF also ranked Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Indiana's Ty Fryfogle above Dotson.

In addition, Penn State's Rasheed Walker isn't among the top 10 returning offensive tackles. Walker, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, will be a third-year starter for the Lions this season.

Though PFF indicated that pro prospects don't factor into its rankings NFL Draft Bible lists Walker as the top-ranked tackle prospect of the future. NFL Draft Bible ranks Walker ahead of Ohio State's Thayer Munford, who is PFF's No. 1 returning tackle.

Walker and Munford will meet Oct. 30 in Columbus.

Check out PFF's full list of the top returning players in college football.

