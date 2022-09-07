Penn State Vs. Ohio Prediction: Ending the Streak

Here we go with one of the best spots for overreaction on Penn State's 2022 football schedule. The Lions host Ohio in their home opener, wedging the game between visits to Power 5 teams Purdue and Auburn.

After scoring 35 points at Purdue, the most vs. a Power 5 team under OC Mike Yurcich, Penn State is in a no-win spot regarding perception. The Lions likely will want to play a host of young players but still need reps for the 1s, especially on the offensive line. They also want to test the run game but might throw to collect down-the-road style points.

So much to consider. Let's get to it.

Penn State (1-0) vs. Ohio (1-0)

When: Noon ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC

Betting Line: Penn State is a 24.5-point favorite

Series History: Penn State leads 5-1

Last Meeting: Ohio 24-14 in 2012

Streaks: Penn State is playing a MAC team for the 20th consecutive season (not including the Big Ten-only 2020 schedule)

The Story Line

Since coach James Franklin made growing depth a preseason talking point, Saturday's game represents a great opportunity to develop it. Penn State played 23 players on defense at Purdue, demonstrating that coordinator Manny Diaz is willing to rotate at nearly every position. Look for more defensive players Saturday, notably linebacker Abdul Carter and tackle Zane Durant.

Meanwhile on offense, the big question remains at quarterback. Not with Sean Clifford but who follows him. Franklin said this week that he's considering early reps for a young quarterback. But who? Franklin on Tuesday wasn't willing to name Drew Allar as the backup, which he did before the Purdue game. This likely will remain a public competition, even if it's not an internal one.

More important is the run game. The Lions have gone 17 games without a 100-yard rusher dating to the 2020 visit to Michigan, where Keyvone Lee rushed for 134. We expect that streak to end Saturday against a team that allowed 193 yards rushing per game last season.

And if it doesn't, Franklin might fray at talking about the run game all over again.

What's new at Beaver Stadium this season?

Penn State players to watch

Nicholas Singleton: The back to break the streak could be Lee, Singleton or Kaytron Allen. We're going with Singleton, who led Penn State with 10 carries at Purdue and has the most promising big-play skills.

Abdul Carter: Franklin planned to play the freshman linebacker a lot last week. But Carter got two plays, getting ejected for targeting on his first career defensive snap. He'll see a lot more action Saturday, showcasing why he wears the coveted linebacker No. 11.

Bryce Effner: Penn State's four-position lineman saw snaps at right tackle and even as a de facto tight end on jumbo packages last week. If Caedan Wallace continues to lapse at right tackle, Effner could assume a larger role there.

Freshman Nicholas Singleton led Penn State's run game with 10 carries against Purdue. Dan Rainville/USA Today Sports

Ohio players to watch

Kurtis Rourke: The Bobcats quarterback went 27-for-34 for 345 yards and four TDs in an opening win over Florida Atlantic. He's not a quick-throwing NFL prospect like Purdue's Aidan O'Connell, but the Canadian quarterback (he's from Oakville, Ontario) did match Sean Clifford in the five-TD category (four passing, one rushing).

Sieh Bangura: Penn State's coaching staff is quite familiar with the redshirt freshman running back who gained 114 yards on 23 carries last week. Bangura went to Maryland's DeMatha Catholic, where he played with Penn State's Coziah Izzard, Golden Israel-Achumba and Kevin Winston Jr.

Ben Johnson: Who doesn't love a safety who makes 15 tackles in one game? Johnson was busy against FAU. He might be busier Saturday.

Five things you should know

1. Penn State is 120-13-1 all-time in home openers and has won 18 of its last 20. James Franklin 7-1 in home openers, losing only the 2020 game against Ohio State.

2. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford needs 337 passing yards to surpass Christian Hackenberg for No. 2 on Penn State's career list.

3. The Maxwell Football Club named Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. as its Bednarik Award national player of the week. Porter set a school record, and tied the Big Ten record, with six pass breakups vs. Purdue.

4. Penn State receiver Mitchell Tinsley seeks his seventh consecutive game with at least seven receptions. Tinsley transferred to Penn State after catching 87 passes at Western Kentucky last season.

5. Tim Albin, Ohio's second-year head coach, has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2005. In the past 10 seasons, Albin has coached seven of program's 10 highest-scoring offenses.

The prediction

For the bettors, Penn State is 12-6 against the spread in its last 18 games and has cashed the under in six of its last eight (per Oddsshark). We like Penn State and the under (of 54) here in a swing game between Purdue and Auburn.

Franklin is likely to play a lot of guys, including a bunch of his talented freshmen, so forget about the shutout. Perhaps the most interesting matchup to watch is who gets the call to replace Clifford: Allar or Christian Veilleux.

Penn State 42, Ohio 10

