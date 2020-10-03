SI.com
AllPennState
The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State this week held its first practice in pads since the Cotton Bowl, heralding the season's return in just three weeks.

As a result, there was plenty of Penn State news. Miss any? We've got you linked with the Penn State Week in Review.

Coach James Franklin and his coordinators held a Zoom session with the media. We ran down some of the highlights.

Franklin made it official: Linebacker Micah Parsons won't return this season. Penn State certainly made its pitch, though.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth will return, and explained why playing for Penn State is important to him.

Penn State will award the new jersey No. 0 to a special teams player this season. The Lions love the idea.

For quarterback Sean Clifford, Zoom calls and walkthroughs have been helpful. But he's "battling the clock" to be ready for Oct. 24.

Penn State President Eric Barron said the university plans a "full-court press" to prevent tailgating this season.

COVID-19 cases among athletes were lower for the second consecutive week. That was good news. But Franklin doesn't want his players lowering their guard because they're being tested daily.

Men's basketball coach Pat Chambers said on the Penn State Coaches Show that his team has "unfinished business" from its 2019 season and, more importantly, has not had a positive case of COVID-19.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer called Penn State's "Whiteout" worth a 10-point differential. That's going to be different this season.

And former Penn State basketball player Mike Watkins said he "lost everything I own" right before embarking on a professional career in Colombia.

