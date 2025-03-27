Penn State Football: What to Watch at Penn State's Pro Day
What to make of Penn State Pro Day, the NFL's annual visit to State College to road-test prospects for the draft? The Nittany Lions will host their annual Pro Day on Friday at Holuba Hall, though the big players won't make the biggest news.
Defensive end Abdul Carter won't work out for NFL personnel, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, choosing instead to perform private workouts as necessary in April. Meanwhile, tight end Tyler Warren, who skipped workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine, could run and catch passes but won't need to break much of a sweat to hold his first-round grade (ESPN's Matt Miller projects Warren at No. 12 overall to the Dallas Cowboys).
Instead, Penn State Pro Day is an opportunity for some of the Nittany Lions' later-round and free-agent prospects to chat with NFL personnel, catch the eyes of scouts and set up a few visits before the April draft. Here's a look at the players who stand to help themselves at Penn State Pro Day.
Safety KJ Winston
Winston, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, initially projected his return to workouts in early March, so testing Friday probably won't be in his best interests. Still, Winston grades out as second-round pick, according to ESPN's Miller, and sharing some positive recovery news with NFL teams Friday will solidify his status.
Safety Jaylen Reed
Reed ran well at the NFL Scouting Combine (a 4.49 40-yard dash) and has a season's worth of solid film to show. Reed doesn't steer from competition, so he'll likely go through positions drills if healthy. But Reed remains a film-study player, one who has demonstrated skills for hitting and ball-hawking. He doesn't need an impressive Pro Day to secure his draft status, though he could make some extra money with a show-stopper.
Linebacker Kobe King
King gets a fifth-round grade, according to ESPN's Miller, which is one he can upgrade through Pro Day extra credit. King did not run at the combine, so testing well at Pro Day would land him a few more looks. King carries plenty of positional traits to the NFL, notably his size, but needs demonstrable testing numbers to prove his athleticism.
Cornerback Jalen Kimber
Carter, Warren, Winston, Reed and King are Penn State's only five players projected in Miller's mock draft at ESPN. But the Nittany Lions have some underappreciated players who will attend Pro Day. Kimber is probably the best prospect of the group who was not invited to the combine. The starting cornerback has the game film and the positional polish but, like King, needs testing numbers.
Defensive tackle DVon J-Thomas
Thomas was an interior warrior for the Nittany Lions who played better and better as last season progressed. He's an instinctive player who has upside but also limitations, particularly in his ability to move people inside, preventing him from getting in the door. Thomas could open a few with an explosive Pro Day.
Offensive guard Sal Wormley
Wormley started 40 games at right guard over three years for the Nittany Lions, becoming almost an afterthought in the lineup. He has age, size (327 pounds) and wisdom that should not be overlooked. But Wormley also wasn't the most mean-streak of linemen and could use a power boost. If Wormley has been training for Pro Day, he could surprise some scouts and get his agent's phone buzzing.