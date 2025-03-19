Penn State Football: Where Drew Allar Trained His Focus This Winter
In each of his two seasons as Penn State’s starting quarterback, Drew Allar’s numbers have improved. He set personal bests in 2024 with 3,327 passing yards, a 66.5 percent completion rate, 302 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and a 153.5 rating. Now, the Nittany Lions seek one more great offseason leap from their QB1.
Heading into his final spring with Penn State, Allar has established himself as a leader, improved his mobility and grown comfortable with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s schemes. So what’s next in Allar’s development? Penn State strength coach Chuck Losey recently offered some insight into the quarterback’s offseason training focus, along with the team’s youngest quarterback, Bekkem Kritza.
The next steps for Drew Allar
Allar is one of the most talented and experienced quarterbacks in college football in 2025. But after leading Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinals last season, Allar still has room to grow. He flashed some superstar-like passing skills last season, but at times still struggled with mobility, consistency and decision-making.
With just a few more small steps in his development, Allar could fully reach his potential and launch himself into the top of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft. Losey, who has been at Penn State since 2014 and began leading the program’s performance enhancement program in 2022, has watched him grow into a leader.
“You talk about Allar — maturity, confidence, commanding the room. Very impressed,” Losey recently told reporters in State College.
Last spring, the chatter around Allar’s next steps revolved around his footwork, mobility and making his body movements more efficient to aid a naturally strong frame for a quarterback. For the most part, he showcased those improvements in 2024. So what’s Losey’s plan for Allar now?
“Physically, it doesn’t change,” Losey said. “His body composition is in a much better place this year, but his big thing is movement economy and making sure his short area of movement, mid-to long-distance speed is there.
"He had some opportunities to flex it this past season, and you saw the improvement in his pocket awareness, in his ability to maneuver in the pocket and then his ability to actually get downfield and make play with his legs. That’s an area that I knew was going to be developmental for him, and I still think we’ve got some more developing to go with it."
The plan is that by August, Allar will be even sharper physically than he was during Penn State’s run to the CFP semifinals. With Tyler Warren and two starting wide receivers gone, another physical leap from Allar could be a boost for a Nittany Lions offense that will be seeking to find new top weapons.
“His footwork, his foot speed, body composition, those have remained the focus for him,” Losey said.
Assessing Penn State’s newest quarterback
The Nittany Lions have five quarterbacks currently on their roster, with Kritza joining the program this winter. Kritza (6-5, 195 pounds) was a 3-star prospect and the No. 51 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. With Allar, Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik above him on the depth chart, Kritza will be a developing piece for Penn State this season.
Asked what he has seen from Kritza so far, Losey said the young quarterback is a “long, rangy guy,” noting the room for potential physical improvements he already has observed.
“If Bekkem is not where he needs to be a year, two years from now, then from a developmental standpoint, it's my fault,” Losey said. “He's a clean slate coming in. A lot of guys you get in from high school programs where you have to reteach things, break them back down, reteach, which a lot of times is harder than receiving a clean slate.”
Beau Pribula’s departure instantly meant less overall experience for Penn State’s quarterback room in 2025. But with Allar leading the way and four younger passers learning behind him, the Nittany Lions may be building intriguing depth at the position for 2026.
“I think the whole quarterback room has shown consistency,” Losey said. “Drew [Allar], Grunk, [Jaxon] Smolik, Jack [Lambert], I think that whole room has been outstanding.”
Watch Losey's full media session, courtesy of Blue-White Illustrated.