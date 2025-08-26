Penn State Football's Highs and Lows at the NFL Roster Cut Deadline
Penn State alumni had an eventful few days at the NFL roster cuts deadline, with some surprising moves across the league. We're tracking the Nittany Lions alumni in the NFL here as team announce their 53-man rosters for the 2025 season.
No surprises among the 2025 draftees
Penn State's five drafted players all made their NFL rosters, which mostly appeared to be formalities. To recap: Defensive end Abdul Carter is with the New York Giants, tight end Tyler Warren is in Indianapolis, safety KJ Winston is in Tennessee, safety Jaylen Reed made the 53-man in Houston and linebacker Kobe King did the same with the Minnesota Vikings.
Two Nittany Lions cut in Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers released two former Nittany Lions, one rather surprisingly. According to Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI. the team released quarterback Sean Clifford before finalizing its 53-man roster. Clifford, who was the team's No. 2 quarterback as a rookie in 2023, looks to return to the practice squad, where he spent last season.
Green Bay also released second-year cornerback Kalen King, who had been projected to make the roster. King was among the "stars of training camp," according to Huber, and appeared to have a strong chance to make the Packers' roster. King likely will return to the practice squad.
Buffalo Bills release KJ Hamler
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills released receiver KJ Hamler, who signed a one-year deal with the team earlier this year. Hamler sought to rejuvenate a career beset by injuries; he last played for Denver in 2022. Hamler did generate some visibility on HBO's "Hard Knocks," though.
Good news in Cindinnati
After spending last season on the Washington Commanders' practice squad, receiver Mitchell Tinsley earned a roster spot with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Schefter. A preseason performance vs. his former team certainly helped.
PJ Mustipher makes the roster in Arizona
Mustipher, a third-year defensive tackle, made the Arizona Cardinals' 53-man roster. Mustipher has worked hard in his two NFL seasons, spending time in Denver, New Orleans and Philadelphia. The Cardinals signed him to the practice squad last August and then to a future contract in January.
Titans release Amani Oruwariye
Seventh-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye will be looking for another team after the Titans released him. Oruwariye has played for three teams since his rookie season in 2019. He spent four seasons in Detroit. Tennessee had signed Oruwariye in May.
Rookies looking for second chances
Offensive lineman Sal Wormley made some strides in Jacksonville Jaguars camp but ultimately didn't make the 53-man roster. He's a strong candidate for the practice squad.
The Tamps Bay Buccaneers waived defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas, who earned a rookie minicamp invite and initially made the 90-man roster. According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SI, Thomas is unlikely to make the practice squad.
The Tennessee Titans waived rookie cornerback Jalen Kimber, who had hoped to join former teammate KJ Winston in the team's secondary. Kimber went undrafted even though he ran a time of 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash at Penn State's Pro Day in March.
Kansas City released defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, who also went undrafted. Izzard played a big role in Penn State's tackle rotation last season.