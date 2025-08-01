Texans Rookie Suffers Injury in Training Camp
The Houston Texans saw a rookie defender go down with an injury in training camp on Friday.
According to KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, Texans rookie safety Jaylen Reed went down with a lower leg injury on Friday, and was helped off the field by trainers.
Reed, the Texans' 187th-overall pick in the sixth round of this offseason's draft coming out as a four-year safety from Penn State, is now the second rookie defender Houston has seen get hit with an early camp injury within the past week, as seventh-round defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton was carted off with an ankle injury earlier in camp.
In the case of Hamilton, he suffered a fractured ankle that'll place him on Injured Reserve, and likely sideline him for the next four months. However, for Reed, who wasn't carted off and was able to walk off the field under his own power, the outcome doesn't appear to be as serious.
During Reed's last season with Penn State, he started in all 16 games to log a team-leading 98 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, along with 2.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and three pass breakups– ultimately landing him a spot on Second Team All-Big Ten.
Certainly, an intriguing rookie to note on the Texans' defense for next season, but he could be on the verge of missing a practice or two after his latest injury.
Reed's first chance to suit up for the Texans lands next week, once their first preseason game arrives vs. the Minnesota Vikings on the road. It remains to be seen as to what exactly the extent of his injury from Friday is, and whether it'll lead to any missed time moving forward at all, but keep an eye on his availability for this one, depending on how his status pans out.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: NFL Makes Major Revelation About Texans’ Joe Mixon
MORE: Texans Rookie Impressing Danielle Hunter in Training Camp
MORE: Texans Have One of NFL's Biggest Wild Cards
MORE: Houston Texans' Young Core Ranked Amongst Best In NFL
MORE: Houston Texans' Former Top Pick in Grave Danger of Losing His Job