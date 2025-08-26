Source: Packers Release Quarterback Sean Clifford
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released quarterback Sean Clifford on Tuesday, according to a source, part of the team’s path to getting to a 53-man roster.
The decision was not a surprise. What’s interesting is what’s next as the Packers round out their quarterback room behind Jordan Love and Malik Willis. Will it be Clifford or Canadian rookie Taylor Elgersma, who also was released, as the third quarterback on the practice squad?
That answer is TBD, according to a source.
A fifth-round pick in 2023, Clifford rode an impressive preseason to the No. 2 chair behind Love as a rookie. In three preseason games, he completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 391 yards (6.86 yards per attempt) with one touchdown, two interceptions and an 81.8 rating.
Rather than take the next step in 2024, Clifford’s gunslinger style led to too many mistakes. After completing 51.2 percent of his passes for 207 yards (4.81 yards per attempt) with one touchdown, one interception and a 62.8 rating during the preseason, the Packers released Clifford and their seventh-round rookie, Michael Pratt, and acquired Willis.
This summer, Clifford cut back on the mistakes but didn’t make much happen, either. Clifford completed 52.9 percent of his passes for 44 yards (2.59 yards per attempt) with zero touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 58.7 rating.
Against Seattle on Saturday, he completed 6-of-9 passes for just 19 yards. With Green Bay in control, there just weren’t many opportunities.
“Yeah, you want to be able to put some great stuff on tape,” Clifford said afterward. “I thought there were some opportunities that we weren’t able to convert on. Just keep getting better, right?”
With three preseasons behind him, Clifford has assembled some good film, even if it didn’t show in a preseason in which he threw only 17 passes but did lead the game-winning touchdown drive at the Colts.
“I think that I’m a really good quarterback,” Clifford said. “I’m really proud of the work that I put in with Green Bay so far. I’m very positive and I’m very confident about my abilities. So, we’ll see what happens.”
Clifford said he was coming off his “best offseason” in the pros. From his knowledge of the offense and seeing the field and opposing defenses to nutrition and strength, he believed he was ready to take another step this year.
“I think what I’ve stressed to Sean is really just focus on just day-to-day improvement and not get caught up in the bird’s-eye view of everything,” first-year quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion said. “Just focus on a day-to-day basis (and) what can I be working on to get better because, ultimately, that’s going to serve you best in the long run. Just focus on this day, this week. How can I improve? What are the things I need to work on post-practice? What do I need to study up a little more on in the meetings? Because, ultimately, that’s going to get you better and you’re going to be best if you take that approach day in and day out.”
While Clifford almost certainly will get another opportunity in the league, he’s hoping to get another season to grow his game in Green Bay. With Willis headed to free agency at the end of this season, there’s potentially a key role to fill next year.
“I think it’d be great,” he said. “I think this is a Super Bowl-caliber team, so I want to be a part of that. I’m going to give everything I’ve got and continue to support Jordan and Malik and be ready at all times. I want to win a Super Bowl. I think this is the team to do it, so I would love to be a part of it.”
The relationship he’s built with Love is important. The third quarterback isn’t only about being ready in case of disaster. It’s about helping get the starting quarterback ready during the week.
“You’ve got to be the guy who’s giving him what he needs to hear going through the week and making sure that he’s got everything that he needs to play the game and win the game,” Clifford said. “I’ve had a lot of experience with him so far. Him and I’ve built a really good rapport. I’d be super-excited to continue that going forward.”