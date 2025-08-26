Buffalo Bills reportedly cut another 'Hard Knocks' star ahead of NFL deadline
As the Buffalo Bills continue to whittle their roster down to 53 players ahead of the cutdown deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, yet another "Hard Knocks" star is reportedly being cut loose.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills are parting ways with wide receiver KJ Hamler, who signed a one-year deal with Buffalo earlier this offseason.
Hamler is the second "Hard Knocks" star the Bills have reportedly cut, with the other being linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo.
A former second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2020, the Penn State product saw his career derailed by injuries and he has not played a snap in the NFL since 2022.
RELATED: Bills' Roster Cutdown Tracker: follow every move thru Tuesday's NFL deadline
Hamler was easily one of the most notable stars of the HBO show this year after his issues with an electric scooter.
Hamler admitted he bought an electric scooter from Target for $100-plus, but the scooter ended up being too small for him and wasn't powerful enough to go uphill.
“I ain’t feel like paying no $700 for a scooter, just respectively. So I went to Target. That mug said a hundred and something dollars and it was electric. I thought it could get me from A to B but I guess it’s a weight limit," Hamler explained.
“Nah, it like dies going up the hill, so I gotta push it up the hill’” Hamler added.
Hamler had at least a decent opportunity to make the Bills' 53-man roster entering training camp given all the question marks surrounding the position.
RELATED: 4 compelling Bills' storylines for 'Hard Knocks' to explore in Episode 4
While Hamler was relatively quiet in training camp, he did have a strong preseason that saw him tally a 39-yard touchdown catch in preseason Week 1 before a three-catch, 33 yards performance in Buffalo's final dress rehearsal.
Reporter Alex Brasky noted that Hamler had a chance to beat out Elijah Moore for a 53-man roster spot, but that clearly did not come to fruition, even with Moore's struggles.
Brasky adds that Hamler could be brought back on the practice squad.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —