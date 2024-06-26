Penn State Gets Commitment From 4-Star Kansas Prospect
Penn State has reached into Florida, Texas and California for some its latest football recruiting successes. Now, James Franklin and his staff have turned to Kansas, receiving a commitment from 4-star edge rusher Jayden Woods in the 2025 recruiting class. Woods announced his decision Wednesday.
Woods became the 19th player to commit to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, continuing a prolific June run. The Nittany Lions have received commitments from eight 2025 players in June while also adding to their 2026 class with quarterback Troy Huhn. Woods is the third edge rusher to commit to Penn State in that stretch.
Woods is a 4-star prospect and the second-highest rated player in Penn State's class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the fifth-ranked prospect in Kansas for this recruiting cycle and ranks 18th nationally at his position. Woods is the eighth player in Penn State's 2025 class ranked in the ESPN 300 (at No. 240).
At Mill Valley High, Woods (6-3, 240) was a first-team all-state honoree last season, helping the team to its fifth consecutive Class 5A state title. Woods is a three-sport athlete for Mill Valley, having won two state titles in the discus and one in the shot put. He also is a state qualifier in wrestling.
But as he told the Kansas City Star recently, Woods consider football to be his primary sport. Woods recently took official visits to Penn State, Tennessee, Purdue and Wisconsin. He made an unofficial visit to Penn State in March as well. Woods also received offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Miami and Nebraska, among many others.
With Woods' commitment, Penn State's 2025 class now ranks sixth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Nittany Lions trail Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
California quarterback commits to Penn State
Though Penn State has been busily filling its 2025 recruiting class in June, the program hasn't stopped looking ahead. The Nittany Lions on Tuesday received a commitment from 4-star California quarterback Troy Huhn, who became the second player in Penn State football's 2026 recruiting class.
Huhn (6-4, 205 pounds) will be a junior at Mission Hills High, just north of San Diego. He threw for 1,623 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. Huhn quickly built a strong offer sheet that included Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Auburn and Notre Dame, among many others. Huhn took an unofficial visits to Ohio State and Penn State in June, committing to the Nittany Lions two weeks after his trip.
Huhn is the 2026 recruiting class' 10th-rated quarterback prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a top-15 player in California. On3 ranks Huhn highest among the major recruiting services, slotting him at No. 60 nationally and sixth at quarterback.
