Standout Texas Edge Rusher Commits to Penn State's 2025 Recruiting Class
Penn State continued its recruiting streak Monday, receiving a commitment from a top-rated Texas defensive end. Max Granville, a 4-star prospect and first-team all-state honoree as a junior, joined the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class. Granville continued a late-June run for Penn State football, becoming the program's fourth commit in three days.
Granville, who will be a senior at Fort Bend Christian Academy, is rated as a 4-star linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite. However, the 6-3, 220-pound Granville projects at defensive end and was recruited by Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes. Granville chose Penn State after making an official visit to State College earlier in June. He also visited USC, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in June and took an official visit to Baylor in April.
Granville has a choice offer sheet, which included Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn, among many others. He ranks 109th in the ESPN 300 and is the sixth player with an ESPN profile to commit to Penn State.
Granville was a first-team all-state linebacker last season in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools' Division II. He also was a second-team honoree on offense.
Penn State is finishing the June official-visit period with a flourish. The Nittany Lions have received commitments from six players since June 17. With Granville's commitment, Penn State leaped in front of Rutgers again to No. 9 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Eighteen players are committed to Penn State's 2025 class.
Penn State opens the 2024 football season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
