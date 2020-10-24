SI.com
Penn State-Indiana Pregame Updates

Mark Wogenrich

We're getting primed for Penn State's Big Ten opener Saturday at Indiana. Follow along until the 3:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1 as we deliver all the news and notes before kickoff.

To get you ready, here are a few pregame reads:

Prediction time: How will Penn State confront Indiana?

Is this the year Penn State makes the College Football playoff?

Who has the quarterback edge?

The Indiana scouting report

Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca wants to "strike first and strike fast."

Journey Brown's next journey

Meet Jonathan Sutherland, who will wear the inaugural jersey No. 0

Five under-the-radar Penn State players to watch this season

