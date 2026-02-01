Penn State Kicks Off 2028 Recruiting Class With First Commit

Penn State kicked off its 2028 recruiting class even before the 2027 class has its first player onboard. Deonte Flemings Jr., a sophomore defensive back at Erie (Pa.) McDowell High, announced his decision Saturday.

Flemings is the first player to commit to Penn State coach Matt Campbell beyond the 2026 recruiting class. In a social media post, Flemings said he was ready to make the decision.

"People say why so early," Flemings wrote. "It was [G]od willing and perfect timing i can focus on me now and becoming the best version of myself."

Flemings, listed at 6-3, 190 pounds, isn't ranked yet by 247Sports and On3, which common until players take part in camps before their junior seasons. However, Flemings has received offers from Notre Dame, Pitt, West Virginia and several others.

Flemings visited Penn State as part of a junior weekend hosted by Campbell and the Nittany Lions recruiting staff. It was the final weekend prospects could make visits before the month-long dead period takes effect Feb. 2.

Campbell has spent the past month not only putting together a new Penn State roster from the transfer portal but also recruiting for the future. He has yet to receive a commitment for the 2027 class but has hosted top former commits Kemon Spell and Khalil Taylor. Flemings represents the first connection Campbell has made to Penn State's recruiting future.

Where does Penn State's 2026 recruiting class rank?

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell waves to the crowd during a Big Ten wrestling match against Nebraska. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before Campbell was introduced in early December, Penn State had just two commits to its 2026 class, which ranked last among Power 4 teams. Since then, Campbell has received commitments from more than a dozen of his former signees at Iowa State. Eleven players enrolled in January, and four more will be eligible to sign with the Nittany Lions beginning Feb. 4.

Penn State's 2026 recruiting class now ranks 65th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, with 15 players so far. That includes Pennsylvania quarterback Peyton Falzone and Pennsylvania defensive end Jackson Ford, the only 2026 player who remained committed to Penn State for his entire recruiting process. Ford also is the highest-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class.

"I want young men that want to be here at Penn State and want to win championships at Penn State," Campbell said. "It has to start there."

