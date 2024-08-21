Penn State Lands 13 Players on Senior Bowl Watch List
How important is Penn State's 2022 recruiting class to its success in 2024? If the group delivers this season, many could be in the NFL Draft next year.
The Senior Bowl has released its 2025 preseason watch list of players under consideration for net year's all-star week in Mobile, Alabama. It's a huge list and includes underclassmen, who now are eligible for the Senior Bowl as long as they're draft eligible. Thirteen Penn State football players made the 2025 Senior Bowl watch list. Notably, seven were part of the Nittany Lions' 2022 recruiting class: quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, defensive ends Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton, offensive lineman JB Nelson (who transferred from Lackawanna College) and safety KJ Winston.
Penn State also landed receiver Julian Fleming (Ohio State transfer), linebacker Kobe King, safety Jaylen Reed, offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin transfer) tight end Tyler Warren and offensive lineman Sal Wormley on the list.
According to the Senior Bowl, the preseason watch list represents "a starting point." "Film is the most important criteria in our selection process and every player will be re-evaluated based on their tape this fall," the Senior Bowl said in a statement.
Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, which ranked sixth nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, forms the foundation of the team's 2024 run to the College Football Playoff. At least 12 players from the class will be starters or key players in a starting rotation for the Nittany Lions. Several already are high on NFL draft boards. Carter, for instance, is the No. 2 overall prospect on draft analyst Dane Brugler's first NFL Big Board at The Athletic. Allar is No. 50. And ESPN ranks Allen among its top 100 players in college football this season.
Penn State's 2022 recruiting class includes several key players who could work their way into a Senior Bowl invitation. Defensive tackle Zane Durant is a central figure of the Nittany Lions' front four, and Drew Shelton will replace Olu Fashanu at left tackle in Penn State's offense. Receivers Kaden Saunders and Omari Evans look for breakout seasons, as does cornerback Cam Miller.
James Franklin begins his 11th season as Penn State's head coach with a roster that returns 16 starters, including seven each on offense and defense. Allar, a preseason nominee for the Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Awards, returns for his second season as the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback. Singleton and Allen, who essentially were co-starters last season, are Doak Walker Award candidates, and Warren is a Mackey Award nominee at tight end.
Senior Bowl week is scheduled for the last week of January, with the game set for Feb. 1 on NFL Network.
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
