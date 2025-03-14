Penn State Lands on Leaked Cover of EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26, the video game that reunited gamers and college football, returns with a new iteration this summer. There's also some swirl about a leaked photo shoot in which Penn State football is featured prominently.
An Instagram post, attributed to user tubbycfb, appears to show some of college football's top talent assembled at the Rose Bowl for a (potential?) cover photo. The results? Take a look.
Penn State football coach James Franklin and running back Nicholas Singleton are featured prominently in the leaked photos, along with Ohio State's Ryan Day, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin. (The Nittany Lion mascot isn't pictured.) That's a huge marketing win for Penn State, which is generating a host of contender's buzz after reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. And it contrasted with comments that Franklin made after Penn State's loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.
"I don't know when I became the old coach, but I did at some point," Franklin said. "But we've got a throwback program with throwback uniforms, and I still coach them and love them — I guess like the dinosaur I've become at some point. I don't know when that happened."
Penn State has plenty of new-school expectations for this season. Singleton leads a host oftop talent returning from that 13-3 team, including quarterback Drew Allar, fellow running back Kaytron Allen and five offensive linemen with starting experience. Franklin also welcomed new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles with the most lucratuve assistant-coaching contract in the country. Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said the team is close to winning a title.
"I mean, you don't come to Penn State and just willy nilly, let's see what happens. I'm here to win a national championship," Kraft said. "We're here to win national championships, and we're here to do it the right way. I'm committed whatever you want to call it. We're committed to it. It takes everybody. When it comes to football, we're close, we're close, and we're going to keep going and keepoing and keep going until we get to where we want to be. And it's working together with James and all of my coaches."
Franklin certainly would agree with that.
"There's going to be a ton of guys coming back for next year that are going to be hungry and are going to be motivated for more," the Penn State coach said after the Orange Bowl. "They've gotten a taste of what this feels like and what it looks like and what it smells like. We'll all be better for it, including myself. We'll be better from this experience because there's so many guys in that locker room that have a chance to come back and use this as fuel and experience to get back here next year and the years after that."