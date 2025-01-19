Penn State's 2025 Roster Takes Shape After Hectic Week of Moves
A flurry of roster moves last week has provided a much clearer picture of what Penn State football projects to look like in 2025. With many upperclassmen returning, the Nittany Lions’ “job’s not finished” mentality could propel them further than the semifinals. However, question marks at key positions also could hold them back from reaching the championship.
The news broke constantly last week, so here’s what Penn State looks like after a frantic pace of post-Orange Bowl change.
Penn State’s run game, offensive line look monstrous
With Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen returning for their fourth years, Penn State could have the best backfield in the nation. Singleton and Allen both had career highs in rushing yards last season as the program’s first 1,000-yard rushing duo. With another year in offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s system, these two could be even more special. It’s also worth noting that both made strides as receiving backs last year, which could be very relevant given Penn State’s lack of proven receiving targets on the roster.
The offensive line was a big part of the team’s success last year and has lost only one starter to the NFL in guard Sal Wormley. Cooper Cousins, who burned his redshirt last season, is the favorite to start at guard after earning rave reviews from coaches and players in his first year with the team. Veteran JB Nelson could also start. Both players are great utility guys on the line and should see playing time somewhere on the line next year.
Tackle Drew Shelton, guard Vega Ioane and center Nick Dawkins are expected to remain in their starting roles next year, leaving the only other question mark at right tackle. Anthony Donkoh was excellent as the starter last season, but after he went down, Nolan Rucci did a great job in his place. Depending on Donkoh’s recovery timeline, it could be Rucci getting the nod at right tackle to start the season.
Who will Drew Allar throw to?
As good as Penn State’s rushing game looks, the passing offense is the team’s biggest question mark (again) going into 2025. This year, quarterback Drew Allar relied heavily on tight end Tyler Warren, who had more catches (104) than the entire wide receivers room (102). But the Mackey Award winner is off to the NFL, starting receivers Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans transferred out and Julian Fleming is out of eligibility. That leaves Liam Clifford as the only returning receiver with starting experience.
Clifford has been serviceable in his career but doesn’t project as a player who will majorly elevate the passing attack going into his fifth season. The only other returning receivers with receptions are redshirt junior Kaden Saunders, who missed 2024 due to injury, redshirt freshman Tyseer Denmark and redshirt junior Anthony Ivey. It’s likely those players hit the field in 2025, but in what capacity?
Penn State has dipped into the portal this offseason, adding former USC receiver Kyron Hudson and Troy receiver Devonte Ross. Hudson was known for some of his acrobatic catches with the Trojans and projects as a starting wideout next year. Ross is coming off a 1,000-yard season at Troy and also brings value as a return specialist with one punt return touchdown in his career.
These portal receivers seem like upgrades on paper, especially given how little production Penn State returns at receiver. But recent transfers Fleming, Dante Cephas and Malik McClain didn’t prove to be game-changers for the Nittany Lions, which makes it hard to buy in immediately with the newcomers.
The good news is the tight end position seems very well accounted for even after Warren’s departure. Luke Reynolds flashed as the team’s TE3 in his true freshman season and likely will be a starter. Khalil Dinkins, the team’s second tight end, was solid as a run blocker and has a knack for the end zone. Andrew Rappleyea (who missed most of the season with an injury), Joey Schlaffer and 2025 commit Andrew Olesh are also high-upside athletes who could see more opportunities. It wouldn’t be surprising if the tight ends outproduce the wideouts for another season.
Defense expects four new starters, new coordinator
Penn State will field its third defensive coordinator in four years after Tom Allen left to be Clemson’s defensive coordinator. The new coordinator will inherit a talented defense that will return starters at all three levels. Ignoring any upsets in training camp, there will be about six positions with new starters. But with the depth and strong recruiting classes the team has built, this doesn’t necessarily mean the defense will take a step back.
On the defensive line, Penn State needs a new starting edge rusher after Abdul Carter declared for the draft. Dani Dennis-Sutton returning for his senior season is huge for this pass rush after he played his best ball during the playoffs. Opposite him could be seventh-year end Smith Vilbert, for whom Penn State coach James Franklin predicted a big season in 2024.
At defensive tackle, Penn State needs to replace veteran Dvon J-Thomas alongside Zane Durant, whose return is a big boost after proving to be one of the team’s most disruptive players. The other defensive tackle could be a veteran like Alonzo Ford Jr. if he gets another year of eligibility following his injury. It could also be an opportunity for one of last year’s redshirt freshmen like Liam Andrews, De’Andre Cook and Xavier Gilliam to get on the field.
At linebacker, Penn State returns starters Tony Rojas and Dom DeLuca, meaning it will need one more starter assuming it sticks with a 4-3 scheme. DaKaari Nelson is the only other returning linebacker who started last season after transitioning from safety. Ta’Mere Robinson and Keon Wylie also have been talked about by the coaching staff, so they figure to compete for a starting spot.
The secondary will see the most changes on the team. At cornerback, Cam Miller transferred and Jalen Kimber declared for the draft, leaving A.J. Harris as the only returning starter. Zion Tracy started four games and had two interceptions. He projects as the team’s CB2, with the slot corner position between Elliot Washington II and Audavion Collins, who have both flashed as depth pieces.
At safety, Jaylen Reed and Kevin Winston Jr. both declared for the draft, leaving Zakee Wheatley as the only returning starter. Wheatley was excellent last season, especially in the playoffs. After Winston’s injury, true freshman Dejuan Lane stepped up and played in all 16 games, making him the favorite to take a starting safety spot opposite Wheatley.
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson