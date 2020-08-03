Penn State Lands a Quarterback in its 2022 Recruiting Class

Beau Pribula became the first quarterback to commit to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, joining a group that is growing quickly.

Pribula, a rising junior at Central York (Pa.) High, announced his commitment Tuesday on Twitter.

Pribula had offers from 13 programs, including Nebraska, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Northwestern. He was a first-year starter last season, throwing for 1,000 yards and rushing for another 300.

A dual-threat quarterback, Pribula captained Central York to a 9-2 record in 2019. The 6-2, 195-pound quarterback certainly can run, though he has a skilled deep touch for a young passer, as his Hudl film showcases.

Pribula is the third player to join Penn State's 2022 recruiting class in the past two weeks. Kaden Saunders, a receiver from Westerville, Ohio, became the first to announce his commitment July 25. Jerry Cross, a tight end from Milwaukee, joined him three days later.

As other coaches have been forced to do, Penn State's James Franklin has shifted his recruiting strategy online since March. The NCAA has extended the dead period, which restricts in-person visits, through the end of August.

"But we do everything virtually," Franklin said recently. "We do campus tours virtually, we do facilities tours virtually, we do position meetings. Everything that we do on a visit, we can do virtually.

"... So in some ways, I feel like with some recruits, I’ve gotten to know them better. Because it’s forced you to sit here and have in-depth conversations rather than walking around campus or walking around the facility, which is also important. But on a relational level, in some ways, this has been better."

