Penn State Lands Running Back, but Quarterback Target Chooses Virginia Tech

Penn State landed its second running back of the 2027 recruiting cycle and received public clarity at quarterback during a newsworthy recruiting day involving current and former Penn State head coaches.

Chukwuma Odoh, a 3-star running back from New Jersey, became the 17th player to commit to Penn State's 2027 recruiting class, while 4-star quarterback Peter Bourque committed to James Franklin at Virginia Tech. Here's how the two decisions had major implications for Penn State.

Chukwuma Odoh commits to the Nittany Lions

BREAKING: Class of 2027 RB Chukwuma Odoh has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 220 RB chose the Nittany Lions over Kentucky



“All Glory To God💙🤍🦁”https://t.co/8UEhk6OcAL pic.twitter.com/4kRp537HDe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

Odoh is the second running back in Penn State's 2027 class, joining 4-star South Carolina prospect Aiden Gibson, who committed to the Nittany Lions on May 12. Odoh is a 6-foot, 220-pound back from Paramus Catholic who is ranked as a top-60 rusher nationally and a top-25 player in New Jersey, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Odoh committed to Penn State after receiving recent offers from Miami, Kentucky, Maryland, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Syracuse. He also has offers from Pitt, Michigan State and Virginia, among others.

NJ.com named Odoh as a first-team all-state running back last season, after he rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns on 122 carries. Odoh did that despite missing time with an injury. Odoh scored nine of his 13 touchdowns in the playoffs, reaching the end zone five times in Paramus Catholic's win over Red Bank Catholic.

Odoh's commitment represents a second recruiting win this week for running backs coach Savon Huggins, also a New Jersey native. Huggins was among the nation's top high-school running backs at New Jersey's St. Peter's Prep and played at Rutgers. Penn State coach Matt Campbell hired Huggins from Boston College, where he worked for former Nittany Lions coach Bill O'Brien.

Penn State's 2027 class ranks seventh nationally following Odoh's commitment, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Penn State turns its attention to QB William Wood

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Peter Bourque has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 220 QB chose the Hokies over Georgia



He was the highest-ranked uncommitted QB in the 2027 Class



“GO HOKIES!”https://t.co/okqjBOTMO4 pic.twitter.com/3Aq8kuAPfd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

Franklin can claim a recruiting win over Penn State, as Bourque, the 4-star quarterback from Massachusetts, chose the Hokies over Georgia and Penn State. Bourque is the seventh-ranked quarterback in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports, and was the highest-ranked uncommitted quarterback remaining in the recruiting cycle.

Franklin, who has critiqued the NIL budget he had last year at Penn State, has devoted plenty of NIL resources into his quarterback room at Virginia Tech. He brought in former Nittany Lion Ethan Grunkemeyer, who started the last seven games last season, along with former Penn State commit Troy Huhn. As a top-10 quarterback prospect, Bourque commanded a healthy part of Virginia Tech's roster budget.

Campbell now turns his attention to William Wood, another Massachusetts quarterback. A top-30 quarterback nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, Wood also is considering O'Brien and Boston College. But Penn State recently sent five assistants to Massachusetts for a home visit with Wood, who plays at Xaverian Brothers.

Wood has not scheduled an announcement date. According to 247Sports, Wood had scheduled official visits for Boston College, Arkansas, Wake Forest and West Virginia before receiving his offer from Penn State in late April.

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