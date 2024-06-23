Penn State Lands Running Back From Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter
One day after losing a running back from its 2025 recruiting class, Penn State added a talented back from Philadelphia. Jabree Wallace-Coleman, a 4-star prospect from Imhotep Charter, committed to the Nittany Lions on Saturday night during an official visit to Penn State.
Wallace-Coleman quickly gave Penn State's 2025 class three running backs again. On Friday, Alvin Henderson, a record-setting running back from Alabama, switched his commitment from Penn State to Auburn. Wallace-Coleman, ranked as a 4-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, quickly filled that slot in Penn State football's 2025 class.
Wallace-Coleman initially committed to Georgia in July 2022 and then decommitted in December. Since then, Wallace-Coleman made official visits to North Carolina and Michigan State before his weekend trip to Penn State. Wallace-Coleman also received offers from Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Miami, among others.
Wallace-Coleman is the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania and the No. 12 running back nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Penn State has received commitments from five of the top 15 players in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite. The group also includes running back Tiqwai Hayes, who committed to Penn State in September.
Wallace-Coleman, a 6-foot, 205-pound all-state running back, helped Imhotep Charter to the PIAA Class 5A state title last season. He rushed for 214 yards on just 13 carries in Imhotep's 38-13 win over Peters Township.
With Wallace-Coleman's commitment, Penn State continued its recruiting success with Imhotep Charter, one of Pennsylvania's top high school football programs. Wallace-Coleman is the fourth player from the Philadelphia power school to commit to Penn State in the last four years. Linebacker Keon Wylie is a redshirt sophomore linebacker with the Nittany Lions, while receiver Tyseer Denmark and cornerback Kenny Woseley Jr. are true freshmen.
Penn State has 16 players committed to its 2025 recruiting class, which now ranks 12th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
