Penn State Loses Running Back Commit to Auburn
Alvin Henderson, a record-setting running back from Alabama who committed to Penn State in April, has shifted gears. The 4-star prospect announced Friday that he is committing to Auburn's 2025 recruiting class.
"I've flipped from Penn State," Henderson told John Garcia Jr. of Rivals.com. "I'm ready to work with the guys that's already committed, staying in-state and take over the SEC. I've always felt sure about Auburn."
Henderson in April became the third running back to commit to Penn State football's 2025 recruiting class. Initially he chose Penn State from a final list that included Auburn, Florida State, Oregon and Miami. But Henderson took an unofficial visit to Auburn in May and, after taking an official visit to Penn State in June, made his decision.
Henderson is the nation's the nation's eighth-ranked running back, according to the 247Sports Composite, and was the top-ranked player in Penn State's 2025 class at the time of his commitment. He chose Penn State from a final list that included Auburn, Florida State, Oregon and Miami. He was the program's first commit ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN 300 (Henderson is No. 55).
Henderson (5-10, 195 pounds) produced one of the nation's most prolific rushing seasons in 2023. He set Alabama state records for rushing yards (3,523) and touchdowns (61) and scored 408 points in leading Elba High to a 13-1 record and the Alabama Class 1A semifinals. Henderson averaged 251 yards per game and nearly 16 per carry in earning the state's Class 1A running back of the year for the second consecutive season.
Penn State had received commitments from two running backs prior to Henderson. Tiqwai Hayes is a 3-star prospect from Pennsylvania's Aliquippa High, and Kiandrea Barker is a 3-star player from Arkansas. The Nittany Lions' 2025 class now features 15 commits and ranks 10th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Auburn's class ranks fourth.
