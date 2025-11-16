Penn State Loses Commit From 2026 Recruiting Class to Indiana

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Kevin Brown has Decommitted from Penn State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’5 285 IOL from Harrisburg, PA was the highest-ranked recruit in Penn State’s 2026 Class



He’s the No. 3 IOL in the ‘26 Class (per Rivals)https://t.co/B2drgEV9KF pic.twitter.com/5sBb9w859s