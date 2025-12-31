Penn State Loses Key Defender to Transfer Portal as Roster Churn Continues

Two more Penn State players are entering the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2, continuing the remaking of the Nittany Lions' roster under head coach Matt Campbell.

Defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam and receiver Kaden Saunders plan to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after very different seasons. Gilliam played significant snaps in Penn State's defensive line rotation, while Saunders missed the season due to an injury. On3 first reported their decisions.

Gilliam, a redshirt freshman with three seasons of eligibility remaining, earned a prominent role on Penn State's defensive line, averaging more than 30 snaps per game. He started the Pinstripe Bowl in place of Zane Durant and played 30 snaps.

Gilliam finished the season with 15 tackles, two for losses and a half-sack. Gilliam was a 3-star prospect of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class and a top-50 player in Maryland.

Saunders, meanwhile, will enter the transfer portal after four seasons with the Nittany Lions, the last two of which were impacted by injuries. In a social media post, Saunders said he will have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, a reference to missing most of two seasons with injuries.

Saunders miss the 2025 season with what former Penn State coach James Franklin termed a "long-term injury" in early August. The receiver returned to practice before Penn State played Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl and posted film of his work on social media.

Missed the season with the guys… Countless rehab hours… Felt good to get back in the pads for bowl prep. The work continues. pic.twitter.com/niDRCxNhW4 — 𝐊𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒 (@KSaunders03) December 29, 2025

Saunders played in just four games over the past two seasons, primarily on special teams as a punt returner. An injury sidelined him after four games in 2024, when he returned one punt for 25 yards against Kent State.

Saunders arrived at Penn State with plenty of potential in 2022. He was a 4-star prospect at Westerville South (Ohio) High and among the most highly ranked players in the Nittany Lions' 2022 class. Saunders wasa top-80 player nationally, according to 247Sports, and the No. 12 receiver in the recruiting class.

Saunders played in three games in 2022 and earned Penn State's primary role as punt returner in 2023. He also caught six passes for 56 yards and a touchdown that season.

Fourteen Penn State players have entered the transfer portal so far, including five since the Nittany Lions' 22-10 win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. The list includes freshman quarterback Bekkem Kritza, linebacker Keon Wylie and receiver Anthony Ivey.

Former Nittany Lion Chaz Coleman, a freshman defensive end, is the fourth-ranked player in the portal, according to 247Sports. Defensive end Zuriah Fisher entered the portal among the top 50 players.

