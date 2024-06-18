Top New Jersey Defensive Back Commits to Penn State
Penn State coach James Franklin has received commitments from two of his top secondary targets in June, the latest coming from New Jersey cornerback Jahmir Joseph. The 4-star prospect from New Jersey joined the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class a week after fellow cornerback Daryus Dixson committed.
Joseph, a 4-star player according to the 247Sports Composite, committed to Penn State after making an official visit this past weekend. He also visited Stanford and Notre Dame in June and is scheduled to make an official visit to South Carolina later this month.
Joseph plays at Saint Joseph Regional in Montclair, N.J., where he was a third-team all-state selection, according to NJ. com. He made 43 tackles and three interceptions as a junior. He also blocked two kicks on special teams.
Joseph (6-0, 175 pounds) chose Penn State from an offer list that included Notre Dame, South Carolina, Stanford and Georgia. He is the fifth-ranked player in New Jersey, according to the 247Spots Composite, and the No. 23 cornerback nationally. He is the seventh player ranked in the ESPN 300 to commit to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class.
The Nittany Lions have received commitments from 15 players in 2025, including five players graded as 4-star recruits. Penn State's class ranks 11th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
