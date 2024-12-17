Penn State Needs a QB2. A True Freshman Is the Top Candidate
Penn State enters its first College Football Playoff appearance by making a significant change on offense. With backup quarterback Beau Pribula entering the transfer portal, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin will need a new backup quarterback for his squad’s playoff run.
The move from Pribula, which in some ways is unprecedented in this new college football landscape, puts Penn State in an awkward situation. The Nittany Lions will miss a multi-talented weapon in Pribula and are potentially one snap from playing a true freshman quarterback with no game experience. Meet Ethan Grunkemeyer, that true freshman who is the leading candidate to be Penn State’s No. 2 quarterback for Saturday’s playoff game against SMU.
Grunkemeyer vs. Smolik as QB2
Franklin said that both Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik, a redshirt freshman who’s returning to action from a recent injury, “will be part of the equation” as the No. 2 quarterback. But with Grunkemeyer getting significantly more practice reps all season, he’s the most prepared option to jump in as QB2.
“It's going to take a little bit more time and a little bit more creativity to get where we want to be. But we feel like the pieces are there, we've just got to use some different pieces than we've been using up to this point,” Franklin said. “If I had to guess, I'll bet you [(Grunkemeyer’s] probably got about 350 reps in practice. [Smolik], who we love and think has a very, very bright future, wasn't able to get those reps. So all those things will be factored in before we make those decisions.”
Grunkemeyer (6-2, 207 pounds) was a four-star recruit and the No. 8 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Smolik (6-1, 201) was a 3-star recruit and the No. 36 quarterback of the 2023 class, per 247Sports. Smolik has played in one game, against Delaware in 2023, and was cleared about a week ago for football activities, Franklin said Monday.
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki hesitated to name a backup quarterback Monday but praised both while further clarifying that Smolik had recently been cleared from his injury. In the past, Kotelnicki said he had seen growth from the freshman quarterback.
“I'm really excited about [Smolik]. His progress has been really, really impressive. And Ethan's done a fantastic job as well,” Kotelnicki said. “Having [Allar] as a leader in that room is a huge deal for us. The way he goes about his business is awesome for anybody of any age to observe and see.”
‘He’ll be ready’
Grunkemeyer may be Penn State’s most capable backup quarterback right now but has yet to play. Even in blowout victories over Kent State, Purdue and Maryland, the Nittany Lions never quite found opportunities to work in Grunkemeyer — especially with Pribula playing such a significant role. However, multiple teammates, notably Allar, were quick to praise Grunkemeyer’s growth and off-the-field preparation.
“He's preparing really well and he always has been. And I think he's at the point now where he knows what it takes to prepare week in and week out,” Allar said. “I'm really excited for [Grunkemeyer] and [Smolik] and their futures.”
Tight end Tyler Warren called Grunkemeyer a “very talented quarterback,” adding that Penn State’s coaches have highlighted his development squad performances throughout the 2024 season.
“Each week, Coach Franklin takes clips from different [development] squad players that have been doing good. And I think [Grunkemeyer’s] been on there twice as much as anybody,” Warren said. “I think he'll be ready if that moment comes. … I’m excited for him.”
With Allar officially set to return to Penn State in 2025, Grunkemeyer likely won’t have a chance to be the full-time starter until at least 2026. But as the postseason presses Smolik and him into key roles at a critical period, the team is showing full confidence in its two young quarterbacks.
“It's been cool to see [Grunkemeyer’s] development, especially through camp and going into this season. … [I] always see clips of him in our team meetings making plays downfield, just airing the ball out and also being able to move around with his feet,” center Nick Dawkins said. “[Smolik] has been doing exactly what he's supposed to do every single day, day in and day out. And he's a great example of what it is to be a Penn State football player. So both of those guys, I think they'd absolutely be ready if their number’s called, and that's what we expect of them. I know that's what they expect of themselves as well.”
Penn State hosts SMU on Saturday in a first-round game of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on TNT.
