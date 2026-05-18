Despite Chaos, Penn State Football Drew Big Crowds in 2025

Despite the chaos of its 2025 football season, or perhaps inspired by it, Penn State recorded another strong attendance year at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions again ranked second nationally in average attendance and broke their record for a White Out game.

According to NCAA statistics, Penn State reported total attendance of 749,654 for its seven-game home schedule at Beaver Stadium last season. The Nittany Lions averaged 107,093 fans per game, which ranked second only to Michigan in per-game average attendance.

Penn State's total attendance led the nation among programs that hosted seven home games. Texas A&M topped the nation in total attendance at 847,235, which included its first-round game in the College Football Playoff.

According to Penn State, Beaver Stadium attendance figures include tickets sold and distributed as well as those in the suites, press box, bands and stadium personnel. Penn State does not release actual attendance figures on a per-game basis.

Still, the announced figures were on par with previous years, even though the season carried so much change. Penn State's total attendance ranked sixth in program history for a seven-game home schedule. And it marked the fourth consecutive season in which Penn State averaged at least 107,000 fans per game.

Fireworks are seen over an announced crowd of 111,015 during the 2025 White Out game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The season began with promise, as Penn State cleared 103,000 fans for its first three non-conference games, including an announced crowd of 109,516 for the Sept. 20 game against Villanova. Penn State then set a White Out attendance record against Oregeon on Sept. 27, when 111,015 fans were at Beaver Stadium. It was the second-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history.

Penn State's next home game against Northwestern, which was James Franklin's last as head coach, drew an announced crowd of 108,121. The Nittany Lions' final two home games, vs. Indiana and Nebraska, drew crowds of 105,000+ to see the eventual national champ and the homecoming of Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

Penn State also dealt with a reconfigured Beaver Stadium in the first season affected by the $700 million renovation project. With the the stadium's West side under construction, Penn State contracted with InProduction to install about 10,000 temporary seats, most of them on a platform on the West side.

InProduction also installed two temporary grandstands on the East concourse that held Beaver Stadium's 2025 capacity almost intact. As a result, Beaver Stadium's 2025 capacity was 106,304, just 268 seats below the normal capacity of 106,572.

"[Penn State] came to us and said, 'Where else can we add some more seats?'" Phillip Glaeser, InProduction's director of marketing, said in a 2025 interview. "Which is very common. Every stadium has a corner that's maybe underutilized."

NLC members got a sneak peak at the future of Beaver Stadium. 👀#WeAre | @NittanyLionClub pic.twitter.com/jElm3yQ7Cv — Beaver Stadium (@beaver_stadium) May 11, 2026

Penn State officials have said previously that Beaver Stadium will require temporary seating again in 2026, though it's unclear what that will look like. The renovation is in its second phase, whose primary goal is construction of the main West Tower structure. The renovation is scheduled to be completed before the 2027 season.

Penn State opens the 2026 season Sept. 5 against Marshall at Beaver Stadium. It will mark Matt Campbell's first time coaching in a game at Beaver Stadium, where he held two team practices during spring drills.

"You've got a lot of guys who have never been in that stadium before," Campbell said this spring. "... There were a lot big eyes walking into that stadium [for the first time] and how powerful it feels to walk in there."

Penn State's Top 10 Beaver Stadium Crowds

Date Opponent Attendance Nov. 2, 2024 Ohio State 111,030 Sept. 27, 2025 Oregon 111,015 Sept. 29, 2018 Ohio State 110,889 Nov. 11, 2023 Michigan 110,856 Sept. 23, 2023 Iowa 110,830 Oct. 21, 2017 Michigan 110,823 Sept. 14, 2002 Nebraska 110,753 Sept. 2, 2023 West Virginia 110,747 Oct. 19, 2019 Michigan 110,669 Oct. 27, 2007 Ohio State 110,134

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