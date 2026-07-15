Penn State Officially Adds Freshman 'Hidden Gem' to 2026 Roster

Penn State's 2026 football roster appears complete, at least from a transfer-and-recruiting perspective. The team's 55 new players are officially on the roster, including everyone from the 15-player 2026 recruiting class.

Penn State added the final two freshmen to its roster this week, including the defensive end to whom Matt Campbell referred as a "hidden gem" of his previous recruiting class. Here's a look at the two newest Nittany Lions with a few more roster notes.

Elijah Reeder joins the Penn State roster

Blessed and thankful to announce my commitment to play football at Penn State to continue my athletic career. Thank you to all the coaches who recruited me and everyone who supported me along the way.

WE ARE!

#Committed @CoachMC_PSU @BrianDohn247@Central_Reg_FB @ColeeCFB pic.twitter.com/zSgJ3vwMeR — Elijah (@elijahreeder13) January 21, 2026

In early December, just a few days before accepting the Penn State job, Campbell held a Signing Day press conference at Iowa State to introduce the Cyclones' 2026 recruiting class. Twelve of those players followed Campbell to Penn State, including a defensive end the coach called a "hidden gem" of the class.

Elijah Reeder now is on Penn State's roster after initially planning to go from New Jersey to Ames. Reeder signed with Iowa State last December as a 4-star prospect and the highest-ranked player in the Cyclones' class. According to the 247Sports Composite, he's the No. 26 defensive end nationally and the No. 4 overall prospect in New Jersey, where he played at Central Regional High.

When he committed to Iowa State, though, Reeder was a 3-star prospect and a late riser in the class. Campbell, who held recruiting slots for such players at Iowa State, said Reeder fit that role well.

"It's going to be really fun to see where he's got the ability to go," Campbell said during Iowa State's Signing Day press conference. "We're always going to keep some scholarships back every year for these purposes — who shines as seniors. I've always felt that ... a lot of the guys in our program who have had great careers have been taken because we've got to watch their senior year and evaluate them, and they came here and had great careers."

Central Regional High defensive end/tight end Elijah Reeder participates in practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where could Reeder go at Penn State? Listed at 6-6, 210 pounds, he needs some time in the weight room to build a Big Ten edge rusher's frame. But Reeder, who made eight sacks and 19 tackles for loss last season, is a playmaking lineman with a high ceiling at the position.

"Sometimes we've got to wait to do things every once in a while, because I feel like sometimes when we do things too early, the whole world finds out," Campbell said. "Sometimes you've got to keep it close to your vest, and I think Elijah is one of those guys."

Linebacker Keian Kaiser joins the roster

Kaiser is a 6-4, 215-pound linebacker from Nebraska who also signed with Iowa State last December. He's a rounded three-sport athlete. Kaiser played offense and defense in football, registering 111 tackles and 38 receptions (nine four touchdowns) as a senior at Sidney High. He also averaged 13.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in basketball and placed second in the state high jump as a junior.

Kaiser was a top-five player in Nebraska and a top-60 linebacker nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He'll start his Penn State career in a crowded, veteran room but shares some traits with new teammate Caleb Bacon, who is poised for a big season with the Nittany Lions.

The 2026 class has arrived

With Reeder and Kaiser officially on the roster, Campbell's first Penn State recruiting class is on campus. Eleven of the 15 players enrolled in January, with the other four arriving this summer. That includes offensive lineman Pete Eglitis and punter Lucas Tenbrock, who will compete for a starting position as a freshman.

Penn State's 2027 roster is up to 112 players, including a new group of freshmen walk-ons. Among them is receiver Hank Lustig, who played at State College High last season and is a son of Penn State special teams coordinator Justin Lustig.

Penn State opens training camp in early August and the 2026 season Sept. 5 at home against Marshall.

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