3 Key Strengths, 3 Notable Weaknesses That Could Decide Penn State's 2026 Season

Penn State enters Year 1 of head coach Matt Campbell’s tenure with a lot of questions. The Nittany Lions have one of the more favorable schedules in college football, but the roster underwent a complete overhaul in the offseason, as Campbell brought in 55 new players after losing 47 to the transfer portal.

What are some of the Penn State roster’s strengths? What are its weaknesses? We tackled three of each.

Strength: An improved red-zone offense

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s red-zone efficiency was a glaring weakness in 2025. The Nittany Lions ranked eighth in the Big Ten in conversion rate at 88.9 percent and fifth in red-zone touchdown percentage (66.7 percent) despite having dynamic weapons such as running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Campbell’s additions this offseason should make that aspect of the Penn State offense a strength. The Nittany Lions added two red-zone targets in tight end Benjamin Brahmer (6-7, 252 pounds) and wideout Chase Sowell, another big-bodied target with sure hands.

On the ground, quarterback Rocco Becht provides a sizable advantage in the red area, a far greater weapon than former Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar. Rounding out the group is running back Carson Hansen, a physical back who is great in short-yardage situations.

One caveat: Iowa State's 2025 red-zone conversion rates (82.5 percent for scoring, 62,8 percent on touchdowns) were lower than Penn State's, so Campbell has to put that talent to better use in the Big Ten.

Strength: Diverse backfield

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Hansen is the power back of his position group. But the trio of running backs that will see the majority of playing time complement each other’s games well. James Peoples is more shifty and explosive, while Quinton Martin Jr. is more complete and well-rounded.

While not to the extent, it’s similar to how Allen and Singleton complemented each other. Hansen will be the lead back, also used in short-yardage and red-zone situations. Peoples will be used to help in the passing game and generate explosive plays. And Martin Jr. can be used in nearly every situation.

In all, the trio of backs combines to form everything a team needs from its backfield.

Strength: Experienced at the most important position

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht is the most experienced returning quarterback in college football, which will certainly help in the big-game, high-pressure moments Penn State will face this season.

His 26 wins rank first out of all returning FBS starters, and he has recorded an eye-catching 9,209 career passing yards, 64 passing touchdowns and 19 rushing touchdowns in three seasons as a starter at Iowa State.

He’s about as seasoned a quarterback as you can get in college football. All he’s missing is a College Football Playoff berth.

Weakness: Offensive line has never played together

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no denying the talent and attitude the Nittany Lions have on their offensive line. Left tackle Malachi Goodman and right guard Cooper Cousins are former top-60 recruits. Left guard Trevor Buhr was an All-Big 12 honorable mention last year. Center Brock Riker was a Freshman All-American at Texas State. And right tackle Anthony Donkoh has been one of Penn State’s best and most reliable starters over the past two seasons.

But the unit has yet to play together, which raises major question marks. How will they mesh? And how long will that take? Only time will tell, and this group will need time.

Weakness: No bona fide WR1 or go-to player yet

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look at the past three national champions. They all had a go-to guy in critical moments. Indiana had wide receiver Elijah Saratt. Ohio State had wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. Michigan had tight end Colston Loveland and running back Blake Corum.

When the game was on the line, these three programs had players they could rely on. Who is Penn State’s? Will it be Brahmer, Sowell or Hansen? A combination? At the moment, there’s no definite, clear answer.

Someone could blossom into a top-tier target for Becht, or a reliable option out of the backfield in key downs, but the team is constructed to spread the ball around. Not having a star player to come through in high-pressure moments could be the downfall of next year’s team.

Weakness: Third-down conversion rate

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Omarion Davis (27) attempts to tackle running back Quinton Martin Jr. (25) during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State finished seventh in the Big 12 in third-down conversion rate last season at 40.1 percent. That mark would’ve had the Cyclones tied with Minnesota for 13th in the Big Ten. That’s simply not good enough to make the College Football Playoff.

The 2026 Penn State offense consists of Iowa State’s 2025 starting quarterback (Becht), starting running back (Hansen), two starting receivers (Sowell, Brett Eskildsen), two starting tight ends (Brahmer, Gabe Burkle) and the same head coach (Campbell) and coordinator (Taylor Mouser). It’s hard to believe that 40.1 percent will improve dramatically against far better defenses in the Big Ten.

There aren’t many more important needs in football than third-down conversions and stops. Campbell also will need to upgrade where his Iowa State defense ranked last season (62nd) in third-down conversions allowed. USC, where defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn worked, was 82nd.

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