Scouting Penn State's Path to Victory Vs. Ohio State
No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday in the showcase game of college football's first November weekend. The Nittany Lions (7-0) have more playoff room than the Buckeyes but still every incentive to win this game, mostly to quiet the chatter about their seven-game losing streak to Ohio State.
So what to expect on the field? We went to college football analyst Mike Golic Jr., co-host of DraftKings' GoJo and Golic podcast, for insight into the matchup. DraftKings lists Ohio State as a 3.5-point favorite, but Golic believes Penn State has a strong opportunity. Here's our conversation.
Question: Where does Penn State have an advantage over Ohio State?
Golic: No matter what, if [quarterback] Drew [Allar] is healthy, he ends up being the guy that starts, because he is no question the superior passer. And I think even if Drew starts, having Beau [Pribula] in there for that package that we saw last week in the second half [against Wisconsin] where they simplified the run game and just made it, we're going to run quarterback zone read, we're going to run RPO stuff and let this offensive line tee off, that's about the best that we've seen that group look up front. They were physical, they were fast, they knew where they were supposed to go, and there was no qualms about it. And so I think if there's plenty of that mixed in, it gives you a chance to keep some of those Ohio State weapons off the field and dominate the game in an area where, right now, Ohio State looks like they could be had on both sides of the ball.
For Ohio State, you've seen in recent weeks, as recently as last week against Nebraska specifically, an offensive line that's been beat up and that has still been the question mark on a team full of incredibly talented players. I think you saw Nebraska get after them in the middle of that line of scrimmage. And so I think if you're Penn State, you lean on your run defense, which is already one of the strengths of your team on that side of the ball.
Question: It seems like an Ohio State player becomes a star every year vs. Penn State. Who should Penn State worry about making a star this year?
Golic: I mean, take your pick. [Freshman receiver] Jeremiah Smith is one of those players that just moves different. I know that's kind of cliché, but a player that special and what he's able to do, even as young as he is, scares the hell out of me. Then in that backfield [with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins], the thing that could offset some of what's going on with Ohio State up front is, if I'm them, I window-dress the hell out of a lot of things. I try and help my offensive line by simplifying it to them and making it complicated everywhere else. And when you've got to defend as much power coming out of the backfield as they have there, it's difficult. They're so dynamic out of the backfield and so dynamic with Jeremiah on the exterior, it's hard to pick between any of those guys, because they can get so many on the field at once and give you so many things you have to try and handle.
Question: What do you think about Pribula needing to be a passer to enhance Penn State's run game?
Golic: For Drew, the passing attack is the sell. He's got unique arm talent, and so you want to use that to push the ball down the field. For Beau, it would be about just having enough of that passing attack to keep them honest. And you've seen his comfort throwing the ball over the middle and into tight windows in the RPO game. Now that's against Wisconsin's secondary. Against Ohio State's secondary, those windows are going to be even tighter and more dangerous. But he seems to have a ton of confidence in his ability to do that.
It's similar to the way we talk about Ohio State right now, where they need to muster up enough of a run game to keep opposing teams on it so they can't just drop back and try and commit bodies to the passing attack. I think for Penn State, it's the inverse. They've got to get it out just enough to those easy access throws on the perimeter, to some of those slants behind linebackers, so that those guys can't tee off, get their eyes on the quarterback in the read-option game right away or crash down on the running backs. I think it's got to be kind of a side dish to your main course of what would be the run game at that point.
Question: Ultimately, how does Penn State win this game?
Golic: I think defensively, they have to use the guys in the box, Abdul Carter and the rest of that crew, to handle Ohio State with even numbers so that they can focus on making sure that they're giving the back end the best chance possible against the strength of Ohio State. And then offensively, I do think there's got to be a combination of both of these quarterbacks in the game plan. Controlling the line of scrimmage is something that, right now, Penn State has as good a chance of doing in this game as they've had in a while. So I think you've got to focus on that.
And then if Drew's out there, it's got to be, we need you to make some special plays downfield. All the work that he and [offensive coordinator] Andy Kotelnicki have done this season so far in building more of those deep passes into the offense, something we still saw to an extent last year but went away completely in the big games, you've got to use the benefit of those reps to be a willing passer down the field to try and loosen up this Ohio State front. I'm sure that [Ohio State defensive coordinator] Jim Knowles and company, they're going to move guys around. They're going to try and create chaos, feeling confident in their back end to strap guys up. So you've got to fracture that confidence, and you've got to try and do it early.
Penn State hosts Ohio State at noon ET Saturday on FOX.
