Penn State Opened Practice Ahead of the Nevada Game. Here's What We Saw
STATE COLLEGE | As the sun shone on Penn State’s practice field Wednesday, coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions prepped for Saturday’s season-opener against Nevada. Franklin opened practice for the weekly media viewing window, in which the Nittany Lions showed their likely starters for Saturday and a resolution at backup quarterback.
A key player from the defensive line also was missing from the open window. Those observations and more from practice as Penn State gets ready to begin a program-defining season.
A defensive line position to watch
Sixth-year defensive end Zuriah Fisher, who Franklin had assigned to a starting role on the line, was not on the field during the open portion of practice. Fisher missed last season with an injury that Franklin said he’s “still working through.” Franklin has said he expects Fisher to make an impact this season, though that might not happen right away.
As a result, Franklin said that freshman Chaz Coleman will “play a lot.” Coleman was the second edge rusher in drills behind Dani Dennis-Sutton and followed by fellow freshman Yvan Kemajou. Franklin said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Coleman gets 30 snaps against the Wolf Pack. Coleman also could start opposite Dennis-Sutton.
Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer earns the No. 2 spot, for now
Franklin confirmed Wednesday that redshirt freshman will serve as the backup quarterback against Nevada, no surprise considering he’s the only returning quarterback besides Drew Allar to complete a pass in game action. However, Franklin clarified that Grunkemeyer is the backup for Week 1 only and that the competition with Jaxon Smolik will resume next week.
“[Grunkemeyer] just was a little bit more consistent from the beginning of the camp to the end,” Franklin said. “But [for the] same reason why I say for Week 1, because it was close. But from the beginning of camp to the end, [he was] just a little bit more consistent.”
The right side of the offensive line appears set
An offseason topic of Penn State’s offensive line was the right side and how the trio of Anthony Donkoh, Nolan Rucci and Cooper Cousins would shake out. Over the past few weeks, Donkoh, who started 10 games last season at right tackle, solidified himself as the starting right guard, with Rucci playing tackle. Practice confirmed that formation, as Donkoh played next to Rucci, with Cousins as the No. 2 guard.
“It was more about, how do we get our five best on the field?” Franklin said. “... And if Donkoh wouldn’t have been the best option at right guard, then it would have been a true competition [between Donkoh and Rucci] tackle. So it was really a combination of those two positions together, and how do we get our best five on the field, even though we feel like we’ve got seven [linemen] we can win with?"
Freshman Koby Howard working in with top receivers
Howard, a first-year receiver, worked with fifth-year Liam Clifford and transfers Kyron Hudson, Devonte Ross and Trebor Peña as part of the primary depth chart. That tracked, as Franklin said this week that Howard will be part of the two-deep behind Hudson. Howard has excelled in practice and made an impressive catch in a jump-ball drill Wednesday.
Additionally, Franklin said Monday that he wants to see “a little more” out of Howard on special teams before he should expect to get the green light to play all season.