Penn State Opens as Favorite Over Oregon in Big Ten Title Rematch
DraftKings has set early betting lines for Penn State football's top two regular-season games of 2025, and neither is very surprising. The Nittany Lions are home favorites in a Big Ten championship game rematch vs. Oregon but underdogs, again, to Ohio State.
According to DraftKings' early spreads, Penn State is a 4-point favorite over the Ducks for their Sept. 27 meeting at Beaver Stadium. Which makes sense. Oregon not only is visiting Penn State for the first time since 1964 but also for the annual Penn State White Out. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC's Saturday Night broadcast.
Penn State and Oregon duel again after their epic 45-37 Big Ten title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in December. Despite outgaining Oregon's gogo offense in yards, 518-466, the Nittany Lions lost after falling behind by 18 points and committing the game's only two turnovers.
Afterward, Penn State cornerback AJ Harris said, "It’s sickening, because we had all the intentions to win and have the confetti fall on us." This season Penn State expects confetti. The Nittany Lions have parlayed a prosperous offseason into one of the highest-profile rosters in the nation. In fact, Penn State won the Big Ten offseason, according to ESPN, making that line vs. Oregon possible.
However, Penn State can't find its way into staking the Buckeyes points. DraftKings lists Ohio State as a 4.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions for their Nov. 1 game at Ohio Stadium, most likely on FOX's Big Noon telecast. And why wouldn't the defending champ be favored at home, particularly against Penn State, which it has beaten eight consecutive years?
Ohio State has been favored over Penn State in the past 15 meetings dating to 2010, according to OddsShark. The Nittany Lions are 2-13 in those games outright against the Buckeyes. Penn State last was favored against Ohio State in 2009, a game the Buckeyes won 24-7. Penn State has been favored against Ohio State just four times since 1987, winning three times.
DraftKings also released betting odds for Penn State's season-opener Aug. 30 against Nevada. Unsurprisingly, the Nittany Lions are 45.5-point favorites, the second-highest spread of the James Franklin era, according to OddsShark. The Nittany Lions were 48.5-point favorites against Kent State last season and covered, winning 56-0.
Overall, DraftKings has high expectations for Penn State in 2025. The team's regular-season over/under win total is 10.5, same as Ohio State and Oregon. Penn State also has the fourth-best odds to win the national championship (+750) and is at +270 to win the Big Ten title, behind only Ohio State (+195).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
