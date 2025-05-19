Penn State QB Commits Peyton Falzone, Troy Huhn Compete at Elite 11 Regional Camp
Two future Penn State quarterbacks threw together in for the first time last weekend in State College, where the Elite 11 quarterback competition held its regional camp. Troy Huhn and Peyton Falzone, both 4-star commits in Penn State's 2026 recruiting class, competed in combine and throwing drills at the event, which serves as precursor to the Elite 11 Finals this summer.
Though neither Penn State commit earned an immediate invitation to the Elite 11 Finals, they still could get an invite to the June event in Los Angeles. Former Michigan quarterback Chad Henne oversaw the quarterback talent at State College High, where Huhn and Falzone threw in the shadow of their future school.
Penn State put together a highly ranked, two-quarterback class with Huhn and Falzone, who committed to the Nittany Lions about 10 months apart apart. Huhn, who plays at Mission Hills High near San Diego, committed to Penn State's 2026 class in June 2024. Falzone joined the class in April, following a standout junior season at Nazareth High in eastern Pennsylvania.
Both quarterbacks demonstrated their improvement over the past year, particularly Falzone, who has been working with Ohio-based quarterbacks coach Brad Maendler since January.
Falzone and his family has been driving about 13 hours round trip nearly every weekend since January to train with Maendler, who also works with current Penn State quarterbacks Drew Allar and Ethan Grunkemeyer. Penn State's coaching staff recommended Maendler to Falzone, who sought to reshape his throwing motion ahead of his senior year at Nazareth.
"He's really wired to be obsessive about this stuff, which is always a lot of fun for me," Maendler said in an April interview. "It's very motivating for me when I get somebody who's so tuned in to wanting to get great at this."
Maendler called Falzone (6-4, 200 pounds) the most athletic quarterback with whom he has worked but one whose mechanics need some tuning. Maendler said he has seen a noticable difference in the five months they have worked together.
"We've got him focusing on generating power so the arm moves more smoothly, more surgically," Maendler said. "... He's learning how to throw with different speeds and different trajectories to be consistently accurate. We always want to get the ball on the face and chest area [of a receiver]. That's our priority, and he has improved so much there. He just looks really smooth and is putting the ball in great spots, much more than he was when we were first getting together in January."
Huhn, also a 4-star prospect, is ranked just behind Falzone nationally in the 247Sports Composite; Falzone is the No. 11 quarterback, Huhn is 14th. Huhn also is a 6-4 thrower with a lively arm.
Here are a few more throws from both quarterbacks, courtesy of Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.
The Elite 11 Finals will be held June 17-19 at Mira Costa High near Los Angeles. Twenty quarterbacks from the 2026 recruiting class will be invited to the event, which serves as both showcase and training ground for the nation's top high school quarterbacks.