Sean Clifford Joins an Elite Group at the Manning Passing Academy

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford earned a second invitation to the Manning Passing Academy, where he will join the largest collection of college talent the event has assembled.

The Manning Passing Academy invited a record 45 college quarterbacks to the four-day clinic and competition, which begins Thursday at Nicholls State University. Clifford is a two-time participant, having served as a counselor in 2021.

The counselor list for the Manning Passing Academy is as rich as ever. It includes both quarterbacks from last year's College Football Playoff title game (Bryce Young and Stetson Bennett), at least seven projected first-round picks (including Kentucky's Will Levis) and, according to nola.com, 12 potential SEC starters.

The group will counsel some of the nation's top high school quarterbacks and compete in the annual Friday Night Lights. The Manning family owns and operates the camp, with Archie and sons Peyton, Eli and Cooper serving as hosts.

Clifford enters his sixth year at Penn State, and potentially his fourth as the starter, following what he and head coach James Franklin called the best spring of Clifford's career. Clifford has noted that playing in coordinator Mike Yurcich's offense for a second consecutive year has made a substantial difference to his development.

"I feel like I’ve seen every look in this offense specifically, I know the terminology like it’s the back of my hand, I know what plays we want to be in for certain looks and when we get a look that I don’t like, and I know the checks to get us out of those looks," Clifford said after the Blue-White Game in April. "... You’re going to see me at the line talking to the offensive linemen a lot more, making sure that we’re in the right play 95-100 percent of the time. I can make sure that we’re always in the right play on the field and make those checks. Coach Franklin and coach Yurcich have both given me a lot of freedom and responsibility, and I’m up for the challenge every single time."

Clifford also might be able to court some business at the Manning Passing Academy. The quarterback founded Limitless NIL this offseason, an agency that assists college athletes in securing Name, Image and Likeness deals.

"I believe where NIL is heading, there needs to be very strict direction," Clifford said. "And if there’s not, it could either go left or right. I would love to see for the next generations to come, it really can be a life-changer for everybody. So I want to be that light and that older guy to give everybody a little extra experience with it."

