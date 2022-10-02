For Penn State's Sean Clifford, Another Test of His Mental Toughness

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | They could have been booing the persistent rain, or that Beaver Stadium's first-ever public beer sales ended after the third quarter.

More likely, though, the remaining Penn State fans were booing a fourth-quarter offense that completed 1 of 6 passes for seven yards, ostensibly allowing Northwestern a few more chances. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford kept to himself whether he heard those boos.

He also said noise no longer bothers him anyway.

"I get critics when we win, I could throw for 400 yards and I’ll still get critics, so it really doesn’t matter," Clifford said after Penn State's 17-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. "No outside opinion will ever change the way I am."

The No. 11 Lions are 5-0 for the third time in Clifford's starting career, a record they'll take to Michigan for a captivating Big Ten showdown Oct. 15. Clifford played his most erratic game of the season against Northwestern, one certainly stunted by the rain, but also one that didn't thrill his head coach.

Clifford (10-for-20, 140 yards, one touchdown, one interception) finished with a completion rate since the Outback Bowl (43.8 percent). He back-footed an interception on a throw to Harrison Wallace III ("The pick was controllable," he said) and closed the game on a 2-for-9 run that nearly included another interception.

Those lapses, along with four fumbles from the running backs, helped Northwestern stay in the game, though Penn State's defense consistently had his back.

Franklin praised Clifford for guiding a run game that totaled 220 yards, for "managing the clock" and for "managing situations," namely the weather. Otherwise...

"I don't think this was one of Sean's best games," Franklin said. "And just like I am for the running backs, I'm not going to allow the weather to be an excuse."

Clifford said the rain, particularly in the first half, stretched the offense's patience and kept him from finding a flow. He much prefers snow (Clifford threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns at Michigan State last season) because the balls don't get heavy and towels actually are helpful.

"There are throws I need to make," he said. "I'm not making excuses, but at the same time, it was tough out there."

If weather prevented Clifford from finding a rhythm, so be it. But the quarterback has been unpredictable the past two weeks against Central Michigan and Northwestern.

Clifford completed his first eight passes against the Chippewas before finishing the game 22-for-34. On Saturday, Clifford completed his longest pass of the season (in air yards) when he hit Parker Washington with a lovely 43-yard throw. He also missed Washington, who was wide-open across the middle, and nearly had a second pass intercepted when he threw wide of Wallace.

Franklin did not say whether he considered giving Clifford a series break or giving a series to freshman Drew Allar, who did not play. "It's not something that we talked about on the headset," Franklin said.

Clearly, Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich thought Clifford gave them the best chance to win in Saturday's conditions. To extrapolate into the future, that's unlikely to change when Penn State visits Michigan.

Clifford has been a terrific early season quarterback (save for the outlier 2020 season). He went a perfect 12-0 August and September games as a starter. And he is 2-1 against Michigan, including last year's grueling 21-17 loss at Beaver Stadium. But Penn State's October stretch against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State will define Penn State's season and Clifford's legacy.

Nevertheless, Clifford enters this bye week feeling pretty good, all things considered, about the Lions and their place in college football.

"We’re a mentally tough team right now," he said. "We definitely are. We've been through a lot of adversity, starting with myself, and I'm just proud of where we're at."

Clifford has stolen a few moments across this season to freeze time and appreciate his surroundings. The best part starts now. Clifford said he's ready for it.

"I feel like I’m pretty mentally tough, to be honest with you," he said. "I'm not trying to toot my own horn, but I’ve been through a lot here. There’s not much that gets under my skin anymore, just because of the ups and down that have been my career. I’m pretty content right now."

