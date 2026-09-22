Penn State Receiver Koby Howard Questionable for Big Ten Opener vs. Wisconsin

Penn State receiver Koby Howard is questionable for the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin, head coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday. Howard, the breakout receiver of Penn State's 3-0 start, got "dinged" on his 70-yard touchdown run in the Nittany Lions' 55-13 win over Buffalo, Campbell said.

"Koby Howard got dinged up at the on that long touchdown run, and I think right now we probably don't know exactly where he'll be by the end of the week," Campbell said at his weekly press conference. "... [He] kind of went through a couple things yesterday, and [we're] just trying to gauge exactly where is he as we get ourselves ready for the end of the week."

The Big Ten changed its availability reporting process this season, requiring teams to release four reports before Big Ten games. Penn State will submit its first Big Ten availability report by 8 p.m. ET Wednesday ahead of the conference opener against Wisconsin.

Teams will release pre-game availability reports Wednesday, Thursday and Friday that will list players as probable, questionable, doubtful, out or out (first half). On gamedays, Big Ten teams are will list players as game-time decision, out or out (first half). Players not listed in one of those categories are considered available to play.

Rocco Becht 🎯 Koby Howard



LIVE on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/ZlYRoCoc8T — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 19, 2026

Howard has 12 receptions for 344 yards through three games and ranks fourth in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game (114.7). He is averaging a team-high 122.7 all-purpose yards per game and is tied with tight end Ben Brahmer for the team lead in touchdowns (three).

Howard has established himself as one of the nation's top big-play threats. He leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally in average yards per catch (28.67) and is tied for the national lead in receptions of 30+ yards (five) and 40+ yards (four).

Howard has produced Penn State's four longest receptions, including a 70-yard touchdown against Buffalo, and has eight of the team's 23 plays of 20+ yards. In Penn State's 55-13 win over Buffalo, Howard became the first Penn State receiver to score a rushing and receiving yard in the same game since KJ Hamler in 2018.

In his brief Penn State career, Howard has turned 10 of his 19 receptions into gains of 20+ yards. He's averaging 25.1 yards per catch at Penn State, having compiled a 19 yards-per-catch average as a freshman in 2025.

Howard began the season with a six-catch, 161-yard performance against Marshall in the opener. He became the first Penn State receiver to top 150 receiving yards in a game since Parker Washington (179 vs. Ohio State) in 2022.

Following that game, Howard said he was motivated by his limited playing time in 2025.

“I went in there knowing that I had stuff to prove,” Howard said. “I was showing the coaches that I could be trusted, and I really don’t want to come off the field, honestly. So it was just showing the coaches that I could do that and showing them that they could throw me the ball in the game.”

Quarterback Rocco Becht identified Howard as a potential playmaker early in his Penn State tenure. Becht and Howard trained together in California after spring practice, honing a connection that produced results through three games.

"That guy is really special," Becht said. "... Hopefully, I can get him over 1000 yards receiving."

No. 13 Penn State hosts Wisconsin at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The game will stream live on Peacock.

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